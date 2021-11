One of the most in-demand products during the holidays are truly wireless earbuds, like the Sony WF-1000XM4 Black Friday deal. They make great stocking stuffers! With wireless earbuds increasingly becoming popular, more people are making Black Friday earbuds deals part of their holiday shopping. Some of the most popular products, like AirPods and the Sony WF-1000XM4s, have massive price cuts that make them among the best Black Friday deals of the year. When looking for Black Friday headphone deals, you’d want to cast a wide net as far as brands and retailers are concerned.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO