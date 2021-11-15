ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topgolf opening Friday in Fort Myers

By Kyra Shportun
 4 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The brand new Topgolf location in Fort Myers is set to open for business this Friday, Nov. 19.

The new venue is located at 2021 Topgolf Way, which is off Colonial Boulevard near I-75.

This is the 8th Topgolf location to open in Florida. The two-level venue features 72 hitting bays with 11 feet from tee to tee and custom-made bay dividers.

“Topgolf enhances the desirability of our city’s entertainment offerings, and is a great fit for southwest Florida,” said Saeed Kazemi, P.E., City Manager, in a previous interview. “It’s exciting to welcome the brand that revolutionized the sports and entertainment experience.”

