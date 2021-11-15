ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: John Oliver Recruits George Clooney, Cardi B for Last Week Tonight Finale

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Week Tonight didn't end its eighth season with a bang, as it did last year, but host John Oliver still had something special up his sleeve for his final episode of 2021. While the LWT team had a "tricky year," which began with filming from a COVID-safe "white void," they...

AOL Corp

George Clooney calls the fatal 'Rust' shooting 'infuriating'

George Clooney calls the fatal shooting on the set of Rust "infuriating" and "insane." On theWTF With Marc Maron podcast, the Oscar-winning actor weighed in on last month's movie set disaster in which a gun discharged by Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Clooney said the deaths of actors Brandon Lee in 1993 and Jon-Erik Hexum in 1984 — who were both friends — made gun safety on the set of the utmost importance, so he's in disbelief over what transpired with Rust.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerquenews.net

George Clooney calls Baldwin shooting circumstances insane

Hollywood star George Clooney has called the ?Rust? set where actor Alec Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins ?insane,? adding he's never heard the term ?cold gun.?. Appearing on the latest episode of Marc Maron's 'WTF' podcast, Clooney turned his attention to the Baldwin situation, which has rocked Hollywood...
CELEBRITIES
Elle

Watch Cardi B Meet Robert Pattinson And Melt Down Like a School Girl

'You' Season 3 THEORY Suggests Joe’s Half-Brother Is Theo & Is Cardi B Making A Cameo?!. Grammy Award winner Cardi B is living the dreams of many fans these days and meeting some of Hollywood's hottest leading men. In a recent post to social media, Cardi shared a five second video of herself at a party with Twilight's Robert Pattinson. She posted the clip on Friday, writing in the caption, “Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!”
CELEBRITIES
Newsday

George Clooney opens up about marriage, children

Oscar winner George Clooney is describing how he fell in love with his wife, international human-rights attorney Amal Alamuddin Clooney, and how they discussed having their children, 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. "Listen, I didn't want to get married, I didn't want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human...
RELATIONSHIPS
conwaydailysun.com

George Clooney: I never planned to get married

George Clooney never planned to get married or have kids. The 60-year-old actor has four-year-old twins Alexander and Ella with his wife Amal - and the Hollywood star admits that the barrister has totally transformed his outlook on life. He shared: "Listen, I didn't want to get married. I didn't...
CELEBRITIES
primetimer.com

Paul Rudd told Steve Carell auditioning for The Office was a "bad, bad move"

Rudd advised his Anchorman co-star that the NBC remake wasn't going to be as good as the British original. “Ugh, don’t do it. Bad, bad move. I mean, it’s never going to be as good (as the original)," Rudd told Carell, according to the new book Welcome to Dunder Mifflin: The Ultimate Oral History of The Office from The Office star Brian Baumgartner and executive producer Ben Silverman. Also in the book, John Krasinski recalled The Office facing cancelation during Season 1, saying that an NBC executive would visit the set to inform cast members that they were filming the final episode. “He was like, ‘This will be the last one … It’s just not getting the ratings and the network doesn’t get it.’ He said that every week of the first season,’” said Krasinski.
MOVIES
Variety

Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd to Host Last Two ‘SNL’ Episodes of 2021

Billie Eilish and Paul Rudd are set to host the last two “Saturday Night Live” episodes of 2021. Eilish will host her very first “SNL” and will appear for the second time as a musical guest on the late-night sketch show on Dec. 11, followed by People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” winner Rudd, who will host “SNL” for the fifth time on Dec. 18. Rudd will be joined by Charli XCX, who will also be performing as a musical guest on the show for the second time. Eilish will be promoting her sophomore album, “Happier Than Ever,” which launched at No. 1 on...
CELEBRITIES
