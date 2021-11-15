Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall discusses COVID-19 rule changes

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was only a matter of time when Dirk Nowitzki retired after 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA that he would see his #41 jersey hanging from the rafters of the American Airlines Center. That time is coming on January 5, 2022 following the Mavericks game that night against the Golden State Warriors. “Dirk Nowitzki’s illustrious career punctuates his unmatched loyalty to the Dallas Mavericks organization and the City of Dallas,” the Mavericks said in a news release Friday, Nov. 19. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Coach and former teammate Jason Kidd and team owner Mark Cuban will...

