Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall discusses COVID-19 rule changes

Sports-focused social media branding firm Slate Digital Inc. has received seed funding from a group of investors that includes the Green Bay Packers and the Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings.
Slate Digital, founded in 2018, will announce the $3.5 million investment later today. The Wilfs’ Wise Ventures and TitleTownVentures, a fund co-founded by the Packers, lead the round. They are joined by Launch, which runs VC and angel investing funds, and Charge Ventures, which has stakes in dozens of start-ups, including Just Play, a pick-up game community.
The New York-based Slate Digital was co-founded by Eric Stark, who was the...
