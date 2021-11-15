ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall discusses COVID-19 rule changes

fox4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks are making changes to their...

www.fox4news.com

RealGM

Eric Adams: New York City Won't Change Rules On COVID-19 Vaccine

Eric Adams, mayor-elect of New York City, said he doesn't plan to change the existing COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The mandates currently prohibit Kyrie Irving from playing in home games due to his choice not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. “New York City’s not going to change their rule,” Adams said....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
All 76ers

Tobias Harris Discusses 'Tough' Ten Days Dealing With COVID-19

Tobias Harris thought he might have allergies on November 1st when the Philadelphia 76ers were set to play the Portland Trail Blazers. The Sixers veteran forward had every intention of playing against the Blazers last week, but he was advised to get tested for COVID-19 before the matchup just to be sure.
NBA
TODAY.com

Cynt Marshall talks about how she became first Black female CEO of an NBA team

Brought in to turn around a toxic environment discovered with the Dallas Mavericks organization, Cynt Marshall made headlines when she became the first Black female CEO of an NBA team. She sat down with TODAY’s Hoda Kotb for a conversation about how she overcame the odds to get where she is today.Nov. 15, 2021.
NBA
CBS DFW

Mavs To Retire Dirk Nowitzki’s Jersey #41 In January ‘Celebrating Greatest Maverick Of All Time’

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It was only a matter of time when Dirk Nowitzki retired after 21 seasons with the Dallas Mavericks and the NBA that he would see his #41 jersey hanging from the rafters of the American Airlines Center. That time is coming on January 5, 2022 following the Mavericks game that night against the Golden State Warriors. “Dirk Nowitzki’s illustrious career punctuates his unmatched loyalty to the Dallas Mavericks organization and the City of Dallas,” the Mavericks said in a news release Friday, Nov. 19. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Coach and former teammate Jason Kidd and team owner Mark Cuban will...
NBA
Heat Nation

Dwyane Wade’s emphatic one-word reaction to verdict in Kyle Rittenhouse trial

Retired Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade offered a one-word endorsement of the criticism directed at the not guilty verdict in the controversial trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide as well as four additional felony charges stemming from protests over police brutality that took place in Kenosha, Wis. in August 2020.
NBA
Sportico

Packers, Vikings’ Wilf Family Invest in Sports Social Media Firm Slate

Sports-focused social media branding firm Slate Digital Inc. has received seed funding from a group of investors that includes the Green Bay Packers and the Wilf family, owners of the Minnesota Vikings. Slate Digital, founded in 2018, will announce the $3.5 million investment later today. The Wilfs’ Wise Ventures and TitleTownVentures, a fund co-founded by the Packers, lead the round. They are joined by Launch, which runs VC and angel investing funds, and Charge Ventures, which has stakes in dozens of start-ups, including Just Play, a pick-up game community. The New York-based Slate Digital was co-founded by Eric Stark, who was the...
NFL
chatsports.com

In the aftermath of Vucevic’s positive COVID-19 test, all Mavs test negative

No Dallas Mavericks’ players tested positive for COVID-19 two days after their close contact with Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday and entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The positive test by Vucevic was announced one day after the Mavs lost Wednesday’s game...
NBA

