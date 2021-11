Hyundai's LA Auto Show concepts include more than just a lounge on wheels. As Autoblog notes, the related Kia brand has unveiled the Concept EV9 as a peek at the possible "next model" in its electric vehicle lineup. The angular design language is a centerpiece, but the real highlight may be technology that, in some cases, eclipses the EV6. For one, the cockpit is dominated by a single 27-inch display that covers both driver and passenger needs — it's not as huge as the Hyperscreen in the Mercedes EQS, but it's more expansive than the EV6's dual 12-inch panels.

