What is Zakat? A scholar of Islam explains

Substack journalist Bari Weiss tore into the media over its inaccurate coverage of the Kyle Rittenhouse case. "Here is what I thought was true about Kyle Rittenhouse during the last days of August 2020 based on mainstream media accounts: The 17-year-old was a racist vigilante. I thought he drove across state lines, to Kenosha, Wisc., with an illegally acquired semi-automatic rifle to a town to which he had no connection. I thought he went there because he knew there were Black Lives Matter protests and he wanted to start a fight. And I thought that by the end of the evening of August 25, 2020, he had done just that, killing two peaceful protestors and injuring a third… It turns out that account was mostly wrong," Weiss began her piece Wednesday.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO