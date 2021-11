Adele has spoken about the time-sensitive nature of her upcoming fourth album, ‘30’ saying it would have been scrapped if she had to postpone it any further. The singer-songwriter had started working on ‘30’ back in 2018, three years after its predecessor, 2015’s ‘25’. Its themes evolved as her private life went through a period of turbulence, eventually growing to largely reflect her 2019 divorce from Simon Konecki. As such, Adele has said that she was keen to get the album out sooner than later, before she became emotionally detached from its narrative.

