Tennessee State

Tennessee officer kills combative man in emergency room

 4 days ago

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee police officer fatally shot a man who was being combative inside a hospital emergency room, authorities said.

It happened inside Jackson-Madison County General Hospital, where security officers were dealing with a combative man in the ER on Saturday night. A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation statement says a Jackson Police officer was in the emergency room and the altercation became physical after the officer intervened to support the hospital staff.

Preliminary information indicated the officer fired a shot that mortally wounded Marcus Mann, 42, despite immediate efforts by officers and medical personnel to save his life.

Agents with the bureau are working to independently determine the events leading to the shooting, authorities said. Hospital spokeswoman Amy Garner told news outlets that the facility is cooperating with investigators. No further information was immediately released.

