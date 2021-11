New early-stage venture capital firm Venture 53 launched in Atlanta and Richmond, Va., to invest in logistics and supply chain innovation. Industry interest: Logistics technology has enjoyed a spike in investments during the e-commerce explosion and supply chain delays of the past year. Venture capitalists invested $15.4 billion across 384 deals into supply chain technology in the first half of 2021, according to PitchBook Emerging Tech Research report. Those investments surpassed the record amount of capital that went into the industry in all of 2020. Atlanta is poised to benefit from this influx of capital. As a legacy logistics hub, its startup ecosystem has created innovation surrounding this industry.

