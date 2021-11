Drake has halted the release of an upcoming song with French Montana out of respect for the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, Variety has confirmed. The track, “Splash Brothers,” was set to appear on Montana’s fourth studio album “They Got Amnesia,” set to be released on Nov. 19. The song will likely be released on an upcoming deluxe edition of “Amnesia.” Montana and Drake have collaborated several times over the years, including on hits such as “Pop That,” “Stay Schemin’,” “No Stylist” and “No Shopping.” Drake was a special guest at the end of Travis Scott’s Astroworld set, and has since been...

