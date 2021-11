Belfast is the most personal film yet for writer/director Kenneth Branagh and could only be made after his parents died. August 15, 1969. Belfast. Riots. The city would never be the same. We’ve all heard about the fighting between Catholics and Protestants in Ireland but this film really puts in on display. Appropriately, Belfast focuses in on Buddy (Jude Hill), a nine-year-old boy. Buddy’s life in North Belfast is turned upside down right there in an instant. It isn’t just that he has to run for his life but whether he likes it or not, his family is bound to move away from the only city he knows. Imagine living in a world where everybody knows your name to having to move to another city. While the world might be changing, other things are still the same. Among them are joy, laughter, music, and of course, movies. Appropriately, the music comes from legendary Belfast native Van Morrison.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO