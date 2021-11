Bitcoin has initially tried to rally during the day on Thursday, but the $60,000 level could not hold as support. That being said, we have found a little bit of a bounce at the 50 day EMA, which in and of itself might be something worth paying attention to. It is also worth noting that the bullish flag that we had formed has now been violated, so that does show a bit of a change in attitude. Because of this, little bit more caution may be called for, but quite frankly Bitcoin has a long way to go based upon various metrics and therefore I still remain bullish, despite the fact that we have seen such a significant selloff as of late.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO