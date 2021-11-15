ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians blasts his 'very dumb football team' after loss to Washington

It was ugly from the beginning for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday during a 29-19 road loss to the Washington Football Team.

Quarterback Tom Brady threw two interceptions in the first quarter and the team tallied season lows in first-half yards (136) and points (6). It was their second straight loss.

Head coach Bruce Arians was none too pleased afterward.

"It has nothing to do with ability," Arians said, via ESPN . "It's about execution and being a smart football team. We're a very dumb football team. And that's a reflection on the coaches.

"It's very disappointing. It's very alarming to watch the energy at every practice and show up with a lack of execution and energy that it takes to win on Sunday. We've got a lot of soul-searching to do."

After taking 11 penalties in a Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints, the Buccaneers had a bye week to regroup. Instead, they were flagged six times (for 43 yards) and allowed Washington to convert 11 of 19 third-down attempts.

"Energy and passion are very fixable," Arians said. "The penalties -- they've gotta get corrected sooner or later. ... The stupidity has to go away if we're gonna go anywhere."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdOgY_0cx784nG00
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) talks with head coach Bruce Arians before the game at FedExField. Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports

Brady finished 23 of 34 for 220 yards and two touchdown passes. His post-game meeting with the media lasted less than two minutes and he decried the team's "self-inflicted errors."

"We just never really played on our terms," he said. "We played behind the whole game."

A 19-play, 80-yard drive that consumed 10 minutes and 26 seconds and ended with an Antonio Gibson touchdown late in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for Washington.

The defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers remain in first place in the NFC South at 6-3.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this article.

Follow Chris Bumbaca on Twitter @BOOMbaca.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians blasts his 'very dumb football team' after loss to Washington

