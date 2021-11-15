ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even left-leaning Politico is concerned about the rain on Project Veritas

By Joyce Kaufman
850wftl.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen even Politico is questioning Biden’s justice department over their decision to raid the home of...

www.850wftl.com

WGN Radio

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico’s leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
The Independent

Kamala Harris says Rittenhouse verdict ‘speaks for itself’ and shows there is more to do make justice system ‘more equitable’

Kamala Harris says the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict “speaks for itself” and shows that America has more to do make its justice system “more equitable.”The vice president – a former attorney general of California – was asked about the teenager’s acquittal over killing two protesters and injuring another during the 2020 Kenosha protests, as she boarded Air Force Two in Columbus, Ohio.“My impressions about the verdict is that the verdict really speaks for itself. As many of you know I’ve spent a majority of my career working to make the criminal justice system more equitable and clearly there’s a lot more work...
crossroadstoday.com

Steve Bannon tries to shield himself with ‘podcaster privilege’

Opinion by Norman Eisen, Joanna Lydgate, and Joshua Perry. Editor’s note: Norman Eisen, a former ambassador to the Czech Republic and former President Barack Obama’s “ethics czar,” was special impeachment counsel to House Judiciary Committee in 2019-2020. Joanna Lydgate is the former chief deputy attorney general for the state of...
Deseret News

What Mitt Romney says left the United States ‘showered with shame’

One of the sharpest critics of the American troop withdrawal from Afghanistan this past summer says the episode left the United States “showered with shame.”. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, who earlier said he can’t think of a bigger “mess up” in his lifetime than the way the Biden administration handled the evacuation of Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan, again criticized the removal in a Senate committee hearing Wednesday.
Fox News

CNN admits Steele dossier has 'significantly diminished' credibility, Trump 'wasn't too far off' about origins

CNN published a lengthy piece Friday admitting the anti-Trump Steele Dossier has been discredited after the liberal network spent years promoting it at every turn. The dossier was used as the roadmap for CNN and other liberal outlets to paint former President Donald Trump as compromised by Russia. CNN’s piece, "The Steele dossier: A reckoning," by reporter Marshall Cohen, detailed why "the credibility of the dossier has significantly diminished."
The Independent

Chair of Republican party risks Trump’s wrath by finally admitting that Biden won 2020 election

The chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC) has publicly acknowledged Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election for the first time.However, Ronna McDaniel told a Christian Science Monitor event in Washington, DC on Thursday that there were “lots of problems” with the election.“Painfully, Joe Biden won the election and it’s very painful to watch. He’s the President. We know that,” Ms McDaniel said. Fearing a backlash from Donald Trump, many Republican leaders have refused to clearly state that Mr Biden won the election and helped to spread his discredited claims of widespread voter fraud.Ms McDaniel urged Republicans...
