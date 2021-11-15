ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Telford Land Deal development provides boost of 200 jobs

By Lisa O'Brien
Shropshire Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Telford Land Deal project has paved the way for more than 200 jobs. The Redsun property development at Halesfield 18 is rapidly taking shape after construction work started in February. The scheme, known as Pioneer Park, will comprise three energy-efficient buildings with the highest possible energy performance rating...

