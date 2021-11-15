ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

Spiral self-assembly of lamellar micelles into multi-shelled hollow nanospheres with unique chiral architecture

By feature
Phys.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is challenging to develop functional carbon nanospheres with well-defined porosity and complex multi-shelled nanostructures. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Liang Peng and a research team in chemistry and materials synthesis, in China, reported a lamellar micelle spiral self-assembly strategy to form multi-shelled mesoporous carbon nanospheres with...

phys.org

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Tuning scalar spin chirality in ultrathin films of the kagome-lattice ferromagnet FeSn

Non-coplanar spin textures with finite scalar spin chirality can be artificially induced at surfaces and interfaces through the interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction. However, stabilizing a proper magnetic skyrmion crystal via this route remains elusive. Here, using an epitaxial bilayer of platinum and geometrically frustrated kagome-lattice ferromagnet Fe3Sn, we show the possible formation of a two-dimensional skyrmion crystal under well-regulated Fe3Sn thickness conditions. Magnetization measurements reveal that the magnetic anisotropy is systematically varied from an inherent in-plane type to a perpendicular type with the thickness reduction. Below approximately 0.5"‰nm, we clearly detect a topological Hall effect that provides evidence for finite scalar spin chirality. Our topological Hall effect analysis, combined with theoretical simulations, not only establishes its interfacial Dzyaloshinskii-Moriya interaction origin, but also indicates the emergence of a stable skyrmion crystal phase, demonstrating the potential of kagome-lattice ferromagnets in spin chirality engineering using thin-film nanostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Nanoscale self-assembling salt-crystal 'origami' balls envelop liquids

Researchers have developed a technique whereby they can spontaneously encapsulate microscopic droplets of water and oil emulsion in a tiny sphere made of salt crystals—sort of like a minute, self-constructing origami soccer ball filled with liquid. The process, which they are calling 'crystal capillary origami,' could be used in a range of fields from more precise drug delivery to nanoscale medical devices. The technique is described in a paper appearing in the journal Nanoscale on September 21.
TECHNOLOGY
yankodesign.com

This architectural structure is a UV-resistant protective shell that operates like a bionic flower!

This award-winning architecture structure is a concept design that creates a UV-resistant space by closing like a shield. It absorbs ultraviolet rays and unfurls like a bionic flower based on the intensity of the UV index in the area! This protective photosynthesis shell aims to solve the harm caused by excessive ultraviolet radiation in public spaces so that you can still go out while better solutions are being developed.
DESIGN
Nature.com

Multi-use self-adhesive cement

SoloCem, the self-adhesive cement from COLTENE, is now multi-use. You can use it on its own, or boost it with ONE COAT 7 UNIVERSAL, for the new SUPERKRAFT! That's two products that are strong individually; together, unbeatable. The obvious benefits are that you can:. Reduce stock. Gain time with patients.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Design#Amorphous Carbon#Science Advances#Tmb#Pluronic
Phys.org

How ultracold, superdense atoms become invisible

An atom's electrons are arranged in energy shells. Like concertgoers in an arena, each electron occupies a single chair and cannot drop to a lower tier if all its chairs are occupied. This fundamental property of atomic physics is known as the Pauli exclusion principle, and it explains the shell structure of atoms, the diversity of the periodic table of elements, and the stability of the material universe.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

New cell database paints fuller picture of muscle repair

When a muscle becomes injured, it repairs itself using a flurry of cellular activity, with stem cells splitting and differentiating into many types of specialized cells, each playing an important role in the healing process. Biologists have struggled to study rare and transient muscle cells involved in the process, but...
BEN COSGROVE
Phys.org

Tracing mechanisms of large exon splicing during vertebrate evolution

In vertebrates, large exons often skip splicing events and are evolutionarily conserved. Scientists from Nagoya University, Japan, led by Associate Professor Akio Masuda, have recently identified the mechanism behind regulated splicing of large constitutive exons which are rich in disordered regions, and their potential involvement in the assembly of transcription factors. They also explained how dual-regulation by two distinct groups of splicing factors ensures phase-separation of large exon-containing transcription factors.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Energizer atoms: Physicists find new way to keep atoms excited

JILA researchers have tricked nature by tuning a dense quantum gas of atoms to make a congested "Fermi sea," thus keeping atoms in a high-energy state, or excited, for about 10% longer than usual by delaying their normal return to the lowest-energy state. The technique might be used to improve quantum communication networks and atomic clocks.
PHYSICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Chemistry
Country
China
Phys.org

Mechanism that allows cells to sense the curvature of tissue around them

Cells in your body cannot see, but they can sense their surroundings and their own shape. Scientists at the University of Mons and the Institute of Science and Technology (IST) Austria now showed via both—experiments and theory—how cells can sense the curvature of tissue around them and how this influences their inner workings. The study was published in Nature Physics.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Efficient photon upconversion at an organic semiconductor interface

Researchers at Institute for Molecular Science in Japan report that novel photon upconversion (UC) system with heterojunctions of organic semiconductors. The solid-state UC system is achieved with an external quantum efficiency of two orders of magnitude higher than those of the conventional systems. Using this result, efficient UC, from near-infrared to visible light, can be realized on flexible organic thin films under a weak light-emitting diode-induced excitation, observable by naked eyes.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Bismuth isotopes found to change shape from spheres to rugby balls

Alternating from spheres to rugby balls is no longer the sole preserve of mercury isotopes, an international team at CERN's ISOLDE facility reports in a paper published in Physical Review Letters. Isotopes are forms of a chemical element that have the same number of protons in their atomic nuclei but...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Bubbling up: Previously hidden environmental impact of bursting bubbles exposed in new study

Bubbles are common in nature and can form when ocean waves break and when raindrops impact surfaces. When bubbles burst, they send tiny jets of water and other materials into the air. A new study from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign examines how the interplay between bubble surfaces and water that contains organic materials contributes to the transport of aerosolized organic materials—some of which are linked to the spread of disease or contamination—into the atmosphere.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

How a viral RNA changes shape to hijack host cells

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus researchers have observed how an RNA molecule from a virus forms a complex, three-dimensional structure, and is able to change its shape to hijack host proteins. The details of this process, elusive to scientists for decades, were revealed by using cryogenic electron microscopy (cryo-EM).
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Simulation reveals molecular footprint of organic air pollutants

Joining the global effort to curb air pollution, researchers at Texas A&M University have developed computational tools to accurately assess the footprint of certain organic atmospheric pollutants. Their simulation, described in the journal Environmental Science and Technology, could help government agencies keep a closer check on human-made sources of carbon-based pollutants.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Low-voltage magnetoelectric coupling in membrane heterostructures

Strain-mediated magnetic coupling in ferroelectric and ferromagnetic heterostructures can offer a unique opportunity for scientific research in low-power multifunctional devices. Ferroelectrics are materials that can maintain spontaneous and reversible electric polarization. Relaxor-ferroelectrics that exhibit high electrostriction are ideal candidates for ferroelectric layer constructs due to their large piezoelectricity. Although the properties of relaxor ferroelectrics are known, their mechanistic origins remain a mystery, giving rise to an enigmatic form of materials. In addition to that, thin films are ineffective from substrate clamping and can substantially reduce piezoelectric in-plane strains. In a new report now published in Science Advances, Shane Lindemann and a research team in materials science, and physics in the U.S. and Korea, displayed low-voltage magnetoelectric coupling in an all-thin-film heterostructure using anisotropic strains induced by the orientation of the material. The team used an ideal ferroelectric layer of Pb(Mg1/3Nb2/3)O3–PbTiO3 abbreviated PMN-PT during this work and coupled it with ferromagnetic nickel overlayers to create membrane heterostructures with magnetization. Using scanning transmission electron microscopy and phase-field simulations, they clarified the membrane response to understand the microstructural behavior of PMN-PT thin films, to then employ them in piezo-driven magnetoelectric heterostructures.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Modeling quantum spin liquids using machine learning

The properties of a complex and exotic state of a quantum material can be predicted using a machine learning method created by a RIKEN researcher and a collaborator. This advance could aid the development of future quantum computers. We have all faced the agonizing challenge of choosing between two equally...
COMPUTERS
Phys.org

Two is better than one: Single-atom dimer electrocatalyst for green hydrogen production

The limited reservoir of fossils fuels and the ever-increasing threats of climate change have encouraged researchers to develop alternative technologies to produce eco-friendly fuels. Green hydrogen generated from the electrolysis of water using renewable electricity is considered a next-generation renewable energy source for the future. But in reality, the overwhelming majority of hydrogen fuel is obtained from the refining of fossils fuels due to the high cost of electrolysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Can defects turn inert materials into useful, active ones?

Demonstrating that a material thought to be always chemically inert, hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), can be turned chemically active holds potential for a new class of catalysts with a wide range of applications, according to an international team of researchers. hBN is a layered material and monolayers can be exfoliated...
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Researchers prepare dual stimulus responsive alginate hydrogel

Stimuli-responsive hydrogels not only express excellent biocompatibility, but also can respond when exposed to external stimulation, enabling a wider range of applications in biomedicine. However, at present, stimuli-responsive hydrogel shows poor mechanical properties and limited response to a single stimulus. There is a great need for stimuli-responsive hydrogels with excellent mechanical properties and capability to respond to multiple stimuli.
CHEMISTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy