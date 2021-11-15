ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yellowjackets - Episode 1.04 - Bear Down - Press Release

The girls play with guns to determine who is...

B Positive - Episode 2.06 - A Dishwasher, a Fire and a Remote Control - Press Release

“A Dishwasher, a Fire and a Remote Control” – Gina is pressured by the seniors at Valley Hills to fire the chef, Bert (D.B. Sweeney). Also, a frustrated Drew blows up at one of his therapy patients, on the CBS Original series B POSITIVE, Thursday, Nov. 18 (9:30-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
Big Sky - Episode 2.06 - Heart-Shaped Charm - Promotional Photos + Press Release

“Heart-shaped Charm” – Cassie grows suspicious of Max after noticing her keychain matches one found nearby the crime scene and decides to confront her. Jenny and Travis get together to talk in secret, or so they think, as Smiley’s curiosity gets the best of him, and he follows Travis to the meetup. Later, to his dismay, Travis comes face to face with Ren and Donno who are determined to get answers out of him; and Lindor pays Wolf a visit when “Big Sky” airs THURSDAY, NOV. 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.
Ordinary Joe - Episode 1.09 - Thankful - Press Release

11/22/2021 (10:01PM - 11:00PM) (Monday) : Cop Joe navigates a tense Thanksgiving dinner with his entire family. Music Joe battles his feelings of betrayal in order to help Amy's campaign. Nurse Joe and Jenny decide to finally hire outside help for Chris as they prepare to spend their first Thanksgiving apart from each other.
Bull - Episode 6.06 - Better Angels - Sneak Peeks + Press Release

BULL AND THE TAC TEAM ARE UNDER PRESSURE WHEN THEY HAVE JUST TWO DAYS TO PREPARE A DEFENSE FOR A MIDWIFE ACCUSED OF PRACTICING WITHOUT A LICENSE, ON “BULL,” THURSDAY, NOV. 11. “Better Angels” – Bull and the TAC team are under pressure when they have just two days to...
SEAL Team - Episode 5.08 - Conspicuous Gallantry - Press Release

After an op gone sideways lands the whole team in the hospital, Bravo must create a little chaos to stay calm, while Clay tries to piece together what went wrong. “Conspicuous Gallantry” premieres Sunday, November 21 exclusively on Paramount+. WRITTEN BY: Teresa Huang & Stephen Gasper. DIRECTED BY: David Boreanaz.
Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.05 - Terror Firma - Press Release

Episode 105 – “Terror Firma” (Available to stream Thursday, November 18th) Marooned on a deadly planet, the crew must work together with their captive Gwyn to stay alive…except the planet isn’t the only thing in pursuit. Written by: Julie Benson, Shawna Benson. Directed by: Alan Wan, Olga Ulanova.
Ragdoll - Episode 1.03 - Episode Three - Press Release

Rose's erratic behavior raises questions for Edmunds but Baxter won't listen. With the killer one step ahead, her plans to protect the third victim go awry with devastating consequences and frustratingly they are forced to watch the Ragdoll killer's horrific plans play out.
Ghosts - Episode 1.08 - D&D - Press Release

SAM AGREES TO FACILITATE A NEW DUNGEONS & DRAGONS CAMPAIGN BETWEEN JAY AND THE GHOSTS, AFTER HE’S KICKED OUT OF THE ONE WITH HIS CITY FRIENDS, ON “GHOSTS,” THURSDAY, NOV. 18. “D&D” – After Jay is kicked out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign with his city friends, Sam agrees...
The Flash - Episode 8.02 - Armageddon, Part 2 - Press Release

"Armageddon, Part 2" - (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV- PG, V) (HDTV) THE FLASH SEEKS HELP FROM BLACK LIGHTNING - Despero (guest star Tony Curran) warns The Flash (Grant Gustin) that great tragedies will befall the speedster and cause him to lose his mind. Once that happens, Armageddon will begin. Determined to prove Despero wrong, Barry doubles down on proving his innocence but a devastating revelation from Iris (Candice Patton) pushes him to the edge and sends him to seek counsel from Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams). Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#802). Original airdate 11/23/2021.
Our Kind Of People - Episode 1.09 - Twice as Hard, Twice as Good - Press Release

LEAH AND TEDDY DELIVER DEVASTATING NEWS TO ANGELA ON THE ALL-NEW FALL FINALE OF "OUR KIND OF PEOPLE" TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7, ON FOX. Leah and Teddy deliver devastating news to Angela. Meanwhile, Piggy confesses some of the secrets from her past to Angela and a confrontation leads to Raymond's life changing. Then, Angela takes steps to secure her and Eve's Crown's future in the all-new "Twice as Hard, Twice as Good" fall finale episode of OUR KIND OF PEOPLE airing Tuesday, Dec. 7 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (OKP-109) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
Dexter - Episode 9.06 - Too Many Tuna Sandwiches - Press Release

Someone in Iron Lake has discovered Jim Lindsay’s secret identity, sending Dexter on the prowl to find out who it was. This pursuit leads him to realize that he might not be the only serial killer in town. Meanwhile Harrison spirals out of control during a wrestling match and Angela makes a dark discovery of her own.
Walker - Episode 2.05 - Partners and Third Wheels - Press Release

MICKI WORKS THROUGH HER GRIEF – Tensions run high when Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) investigate a cold case together. Micki (Lindsey Morgan), still on desk duty, is working through her grief while slowly easing her way back into the field. Trey (Jeff Pierre) tags along for a fishing trip and gets a lesson on love. August (Kale Culley) makes a discovery that could lead to answers about the feud between The Walkers and The Davidsons. Aprill Winney directed the episode written by Geri Carillo (#205). Original airdate 12/2/21.
4400 - Episode 1.05 - The Way We Were - Press Release

JAIL BREAK - Keisha (Ireon Roach) hears the truth about the day she lost her sister, moving her to take a chance. Shanice (Brittany Adebumola) and Andre (TL Thompson) enjoy a day out, meanwhile, Hayden (AMARR) and Mariah (guest star Sophia Echendu) grow closer. The series also stars Joseph David-Jones, Jaye Ladymore, Khailah Johnson, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Ashley Sims (#105). Original airdate 11/22/2021.
United States Of Al - Episode 2.08 - Wisdom / Hikmat - Press Release

WHILE AL IS HEAVILY MEDICATED AFTER DENTAL SURGERY, HE MISTAKENLY INSULTS ART, FORCING RILEY TO CHOOSE SIDES, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, DEC. 2. “Wisdom/Hikmat” – While Al is heavily medicated following surgery on his wisdom teeth, he mistakenly insults Art, forcing Riley to choose sides. Also, Lizzie tries to broker a peace among Art, Riley and Al, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
4400 - Episode 1.06 - If You Love Something - Press Release

MISSION IMPOSSIBLE - Jharrel (Joseph David Jones) and Keisha (Ireon Roach) must earn the trust of the 4400 if they truly want to help keep them safe. Hayden (AMARR) convinces LaDonna (Khailah Johnson) and Andre (TL Thompson) to visit Ypsi Med and Rev (Derrick A. King) continues to grow his flock. The series also stars Brittany Adebumola, Jaye Ladymore, Cory Jeacoma, and Autumn Best. Rachel Raimist directed the episode written by Shomari Kirkwood (#106). Original airdate 11/29/2021.
Released WWE Star Tells Fans To Stop Supporting The Company

It’s been a rough year for the WWE roster as the company has released over 80 talents so far, and there’s no reason to believe that the releases are going to end anytime soon. Taya Valkyrie, formerly known as Frankie Monet in NXT, was one of the talents who happened...
9-1-1 - Season 5 - [Spoiler] Exits Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Original 9-1-1 cast member Rockmond Dunbar is leaving the hit Fox drama series after more than four seasons. His character, Michael Grant, was abruptly written off in last night’s episode, leaving fans of the first responders drama stunned. According to sources, Dunbar’s departure stems from the new Covid protocols on the show, produced by Disney TV Studios’ 20th Television, which require all actors to be vaccinated.
