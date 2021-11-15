Yellowjackets - Episode 1.04 - Bear Down - Press Release

WHILE AL IS HEAVILY MEDICATED AFTER DENTAL SURGERY, HE MISTAKENLY INSULTS ART, FORCING RILEY TO CHOOSE SIDES, ON “UNITED STATES OF AL,” THURSDAY, DEC. 2. “Wisdom/Hikmat” – While Al is heavily medicated following surgery on his wisdom teeth, he mistakenly insults Art, forcing Riley to choose sides. Also, Lizzie tries to broker a peace among Art, Riley and Al, on the CBS Original series UNITED STATES OF AL, Thursday, Dec. 2 (8:31-9:01 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.
