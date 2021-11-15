Firefighters respond to a house fire near downtown Victoria

VICTORIA, Texas – Just after 7 a.m. Monday, Victoria firefighters responded to a house fire on Vine Street and Juan Linn Street.

Shannon Martin, Victoria Fire Department assistant fire chief said firefighters arrive on the scene to find a small visible fire in the downstairs portion of the house.

“It appeared the fire had been traveling up the wall and was in the attic area as well,” Martin said. “The house has been condemned or had already been condemned by the City of Victoria and there was no power to the structure.”

As of 9 a.m. Monday crews were still on the scene working to extinguish the remaining fire in the attic area.

No injuries have been reported.

