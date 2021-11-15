Saviynt 2021 Release Delivers Valuable Microsoft Integrations to Streamline Identity Governance and Privilege Management

Microsoft Edge is continually updated with new features and fixes. The browser is available on multiple platforms, including Linux, and Microsoft has several preview channels set up where it first tests new capabilities with a subset of enthusiasts and developers before generally rolling them out to the public. An example of this is the company exploring the option to replace the HTTPS lock icon with a down arrow because the current icon could mislead users into believing that a site is secure.

SOFTWARE ・ 10 DAYS AGO