Saviynt 2021 Release Delivers Valuable Microsoft Integrations to Streamline Identity Governance and Privilege Management

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud 2021 Provides Microsoft Azure Active Directory Privileged Identity Management (PIM) Integration, Microsoft Teams Integration, and Extended Active Directory Support to Reduce Risk Exposure and Credential Theft. Saviynt, a leading provider of intelligent identity and access governance solutions, announced the general availability of its 2021 Saviynt...

martechseries.com

