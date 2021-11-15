Allyson Felix to Receive FN’s Launch of the Year Award for Her Saysh Brand

Allyson Felix has one more title to add to her long list of accomplishments: FNAA winner.

The Olympic gold medalist will be honored at the FN Achievement Awards ceremony on Nov. 30 with the Launch of the Year award for her new Saysh brand.

A decorated track-and-field star, Allyson Felix gained national attention in 2019 when she made a public split from her sponsor, Nike, over its unfair policies regarding pregnant athletes. So in June, Felix debuted her own sneaker label, which she co-founded with her brother, Wes Felix. Saysh is described as a “by women, for women” imprint that also has a strong community focus.

The company launched with the Saysh One, a women’s-specific sneaker developed by renowned designers Natalie Candrian and Tiffany Beers. And Allyson Felix proved the power of her products on the track at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, when she won a bronze medal in the women’s 400-meter dash while wearing a bespoke pair of Saysh 0.07 Spike shoes.

But beyond footwear, the company also created the Saysh Collective, a membership-based group that aims to offer “connection, community and correspondence” that aligns with its mission to “undermine inequality with female creativity and athleticism.”

That ethos is also displayed in Saysh’s business practices. Wes Felix told FN in the spring that the nascent brand employs roughly 30 people, and in the future, it will look to offer job opportunities to retired athletes looking for a fresh start.

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards (often called the “Shoe Oscars”) have recognized the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans. Previous winners of the Launch of the Year award have included Amina Muaddi, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker and Under Armour.

After going virtual in 2020, the FNAAs will return with an in-person celebration on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York. The event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.

Other honorees include Ronnie Fieg as Person of the Year, Law Roach as Style Influencer of the Year, the Crocs Classic Clog as Shoe of the Year and Authentic Brands Group as Company of the Year. Additionally, Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton will take home The Icon Award.

-With contributions from Peter Verry