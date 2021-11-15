ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Experiential E-Commerce Platform Obsess Launches “Shop with Friends” to Enable Social Shopping in Virtual Stores

By prweb
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharlotte Tilbury Among the Leading Brands to Offer Customers Private Virtual Shopping Experiences with Friends This Holiday Season. Obsess, a leading experiential e-commerce platform that enables brands to create interactive, shoppable online virtual stores and showrooms, today announced the launch of “Shop with Friends,” a feature that enables consumers to shop...

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Sourcing Journal

What’s the Modern Recipe for Shopping Holidays Win?

Not only is it beginning to look a lot like Christmas, but it’s also finally the right season for it (we saw you, Amazon, launching Black Friday deals in early October). Yesterday, the Fifth Avenue Association kicked off the holidays in New York City with its “Fifth Season” event, an experiential celebration that brought holiday décor, music, and festivities together to herald the shopping season along the city’s iconic avenue. Of course, the biggest holiday shopping days — Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday, etc. — are yet to come, and Holiday 2021 is expected to be very strong. But...
SHOPPING
AOL Corp

Americans are increasingly shopping at discount stores

American consumers are increasingly shopping at discount stores, according to new data, as inflation remains relatively high. Transactions at discount stores like Dollar Tree (DLTR), Dollar General (DG), and Five Below (FIVE) were up a whopping 65% this year compared to pre-COVID 2019, as of Nov. 14, according to data from Facteus, a company that tracks credit card and debit card transaction data.
RETAIL
BlogHer

The Best E-Commerce Platforms to Get Your New Business Up and Running

If you’re looking to set-up your online shop or a purchasing plan for users to access your online course, you’ve come to the right place. Picking the right e-commerce platform for you and your product or services can be daunting – but lucky for you, we did the research so you don’t have to! First off, what exactly is e-commerce? We throw that word around a lot in the blogging and influencing spheres, but do we know what we mean by it? E-commerce is defined by e-commerce giant Shopify as  “the buying and selling of goods or services using the internet, and...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
FingerLakes1.com

Shopping

Save yourself money doing these six things before you go grocery shopping. As inflation drives the prices of groceries up, many Americans are struggling to keep their grocery bills within reason. Inflation has caused a total 5.4% increase in consumer prices from Sept. of 2020 to Sept. of 2021. Here are six things you ...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
martechseries.com

Edgemesh Adds Image Optimization Upgrade to Accelerate E-Commerce Sites For the Holiday Shopping Season

New Edgemesh Server upgrade automatically optimizes images, helping retailers obtain 39% decrease in image download size for a streamlined shopping experience. Edgemesh, provider of an AI platform delivering the fastest online web experience, announced today an upgrade to its Edgemesh Server product line — a new image optimization feature. In order to support ecommerce customers before the holiday rush, Edgemesh now includes automatic optimization of every image on customer sites, helping to eliminate a laborious and expensive development task.
INTERNET
NBC San Diego

Stores Struggle With Supply Ahead of Holiday Shopping

Head to almost any beach in San Diego and you're sure to see some people hitting the waves. Surfing is an iconic part of our beaches, but even it has been affected by the ongoing supply chain issues. "Skis, snowboards, the clothing, the surfboards, the wetsuits, skateboards, everything is affected,"...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virtual Environment#Shopping Online#Online Shopping#E Commerce#Enable Social Shopping#Virtual Stores#The Leading Brands#Shoppable
TechCrunch

Facebook launches Shops in Groups and Live Shopping for Creators

Shops in Groups enables admins of Facebook groups to set up an online store on their associated Facebook Page. It’s up to the admins where this money goes — in the case of OctoNation, a page that tested the feature, the profits went to OctoNation’s nonprofit that educates people about octopuses (octopi?). This could get hairy in groups that don’t have a clear philanthropic aim, but it’s not as though Facebook groups have never been sites for drama before. Still, Yulie Kwon Kim, Meta’s vice president of Product Management, pointed out that many group admins are volunteers, and these shops could offer them a revenue stream for their work.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Retail Intel: Xero Shoes Launches European E-Commerce Platform to Support Growth in the Region + More

FN rounds up all the store openings, closings and redesigns happening this month, from throughout the footwear industry. Send your retail news to web@footwearnews.com. Nov. 11, 2021: Minimalist footwear brand Xero Shoes has launched a European version of its e-commerce platform, Xeroshoes.eu. The website launch, according to Xero Shoes, supports its 20% year-over-year growth in the European market, and will allow for faster and less costly product fulfillment and shipping to customers, as well as expanded customer support availability. “We’re looking forward to making it easier for our European customers to discover the comfort and benefits of Xero Shoes,” Xero Shoes co-founder and...
RETAIL
boisedev.com

Albertsons launches AI-powered grocery cart in local store, aims to merge ‘online and offline’ shopping

At the Albertsons store in Eagle, shoppers are trying out a new technology that could mark a significant change to the in-store shopping experience: a high-tech cart. The shopping cart is a fundamental part of the experience of going to the grocery store and has been for decades. But other than a place for little ones to sit, the invention hasn’t changed much over the decades.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Shopping
chainstoreage.com

Charlotte Tilbury introduces social shopping to virtual store

Charlotte Tilbury is expanding the functionality of its immersive virtual shopping experience. Founded by U.K. makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, the vertical beauty retailer is rolling out the “Shop with Friends” social shopping tool from the Obsess experiential e-commerce platform in its virtual Beauty Secrets store. The retailer initially launched the digitalized version of a brick-and-mortar store, leveraging Obsess technology, on its e-commerce site in November 2020.
SHOPPING
BevNET.com

Bevridge Introduces A New E-commerce Platform With Whisky Live

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Bevridge, a first-of-its-kind spirits experience meets e-commerce platform and official partners of Whisky Live, launches today, offering a rare opportunity to taste curated collections of luxury spirits both at home and at live events. At the heart of Bevridge are its bespoke tasting kits ($249), assembled by industry experts and designed to grant unparalleled access to ultra-premium spirit categories. Bevridge aims to bring together a community of like-minded spirits aficionados, distillers, and industry veterans through its specialty kits, digital video series and weekly panel discussions, and the company’s flagship in-person events, Whisky Live USA & Canada.
DRINKS
Retail Wire

Is mobile enhancing the in-store shopping experience?

A new survey finds that in-store shoppers continue to showroom, or use their mobile phones to check competitor prices, but they’re also using their devices for purposes beneficial to the store they’re in. According to the survey from Airship taken in September, the most popular shopping use of mobile phones...
RETAIL
freightwaves.com

No store, no problem: Via.Delivery offers BOPIS option for e-commerce sellers

U.S. consumers who utilize buy-online, pick-up-in-store (BOPIS) services grew exponentially in 2020. According to research from Business Insider, U.S. shoppers spent $72.46 billion on items purchased using BOPIS in 2020 — a 106.9% increase over 2019. The same report noted that seven retailers — Walmart, The Home Depot, Best Buy,...
RETAIL
chainstoreage.com

Study: In-store holiday shopping to rebound

Fear of shopping delays is expected to give a boost to in-store this year. More Americans are planning to shop in-store this year, rebounding near 2019 levels, according to Discovery’s annual holiday survey. Thirty-one percent of consumers plan to shop in-store this year, compared to 35% in 2019 and 22% in 2020. Of those shopping in-store, 71% said it is because they do not want to risk shipping delays.
SHOPPING
martechseries.com

Tapjoy Reimagines Mobile Shopping with the Launch of Tapjoy Shopping

Brings the Tapjoy value exchange model to mobile shopping to benefit retailers, publishers and consumers alike. Tapjoy, Inc., a mobile advertising and app monetization company, announced today the launch of Tapjoy Shopping, an in-app marketplace that enables consumers to shop from among hundreds of brand retailers and earn rewards in their favorite apps for every purchase that they make. Tapjoy Shopping brings Tapjoy’s signature value exchange model to mobile commerce by providing a premium rewarded experience for consumers while increasing discoverability and conversions for retail advertisers and driving incremental revenue for app publishers. Tapjoy Shopping is now available to Tapjoy’s network of app partners.
CELL PHONES
martechseries.com

Prizeout–Premier Ad-Tech Platform–Launches Free Employee Perks Platform That Features Exclusive, Curated Gift Card Marketplace

Amidst Great Resignation, Prizeout Perks provides a fast, cost-effective, and employee-approved solution just in time for the holiday season. Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), a digital cashout marketplace that delivers withdrawal solutions to commercial partners across the ecommerce, retail, gaming, finance, neobank and payroll industries, announced the launch of Prizeout Perks, a free recognition platform that allows any company to leverage Prizeout’s storefront for employee engagement. Companies using Prizeout Perks can send funds to employees in bulk or individually, and employees are able to redeem those funds by choosing from the thousands of digital gift cards on Prizeout’s marketplace.
HOBBIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy