Yahoo Pilots First DOOH-led Omni-channel Campaign with Schroders

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYahoo have delivered its pilot programmatic digital out-of-home (DOOH) omni-channel campaign with global asset and wealth management company, Schroders – a first for both brands in Singapore and Southeast Asia. Running from July to October, Schroders’ “Beyond Profit” campaign leveraged programmatic DOOH complemented by mobile retargeting capabilities over Yahoo’s omni-channel demand-side...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

IRIS.TV Announces New US Partnership with GroupM’s Finecast to Incorporate Video-Level Data into All Premium Video and Connected TV Ad Buys

The new agreement will provide contextual and brand-safe targeting for all Finecast US clients through IRIS-enabled™ supply partners. IRIS.TV, the leading video data platform, and Finecast US, a leading addressable TV provider, today announced that they have entered into a partnership to make IRIS-enabled contextual targeting, and brand safety tools available directly to Finecast’s local market clients. The new partnership will make it possible to guarantee brand safety across the Advanced TV (CTV and premium streaming video) marketplace while delivering the contextual targeting that marketers demand as audience-based targeting becomes more challenging.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Jordan Glazier, CEO at Wildfire Systems

Jordan Glazier, CEO at Wildfire Systems shares more on the benefits of loyalty programs and how they can be built out to drive customer gains:. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Jordan, we’d love to dive into your past startup success and closer to now, the story behind Wildfire Systems…
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

The Trade Desk Advances Partnership with NBCUniversal

Global advertising technology leader, The Trade Desk, announced that it is expanding its partnership with NBCUniversal. As part of this announcement, The Trade Desk will add NBCU’s Peacock service to its industry-leading CTV platform. As a result, the world’s leading advertisers will have access to premium Peacock video on-demand inventory on The Trade Desk, including NBC Sports; NBC and Sky News; NBC Next-Day Prime; Peacock originals such as The Lost Symbol and GIRLS5EVA; and an extensive catalog that includes The Office and Parks and Recreation.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lone Beacon and Aidentified Announce New Ai-Powered Data & Relationship Intelligence Partnership

Lone Beacon, one of Inc. 5000’s 2021 Fastest Growing Companies, is excited to announce its partnership with Aidentified, a leader in AI-powered prospecting as recognized by WealthMangement.com’s 2021 industry awards. Aidentified uniquely combines professional and household data to offer customers a 360º view of business prospects and the best path...
BUSINESS
#Omni Channel#Schroders#Mobile#Pilot#Yahoo#Dooh#Dsp#Marketing Technology News#Martech
martechseries.com

XinChao Media Strengthens Programmatic DOOH Capabilities in China with Hivestack Partnership

Hivestack, the world’s largest, independent, programmatic digital out of home (DOOH) ad tech company have announced a major partnership with XinChao Media, one of the largest elevator advertising screen providers in China, partially owned by JD.com and Baidu. Through this new partnership, XinChao Media will offer brands, agencies and omni-channel DSP’s the opportunity to buy DOOH inventory programmatically through the Hivestack Supply Side Platform (SSP).
BUSINESS
mediapost.com

Instacart Unveils First Integrated Brand Campaign

Instacart launched its first integrated brand campaign on Monday, which includes film and television (TV) commercials with help from several powerful agencies. Among those agencies are Goodby Silverstein & Partners, TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, GroupM, and S4 Capital company Media.Monks. The online grocery platform created the spot -- How Homemade is Made, in...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Lemma & MediaMath Partner on Delivery of Robust Programmatic DOOH Campaign, for a Leading Online Pharmacy Brand

The campaign synced with prime-time bands witnessing high footfalls in real time, with contextual creatives, across clinics and hospitals in India. Lemma the largest and fastest growing programmatic digital out of home network, along with MediaMath acclaimed independent advertising technology company for leading brand and agencies, successfully delivered a programmatic DOOH for a leading online pharmacy brand in Inda.
INDIA
martechseries.com

Netcore Cloud is the Only Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights 2021 “Voice of the Customer” Report for Multichannel Marketing Hubs

Customers’ Choice Recognition Based on Overall Rating, User Interest, and Adoption. Globally recognized MarTech SaaS company Netcore Cloud announced that it has been named a 2021 Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer” report for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. According to the report, Netcore Cloud is the only platform to have won the distinction this year among the 17 providers analyzed, including prominent players such as Adobe, Salesforce, SAP, and Pega.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Advertising Industry Veterans John Donahue and Chris Copeland Launch Biddable Media Consultancy “Up & to the Right”

New firm helps marketers to increase agility and performance of quickly accelerating auction-based advertising investments. Seeking to address the growing importance of biddable media in advertising, industry veterans John Donahue and Chris Copeland today announced the launch of Up & to the Right, a consultancy bringing together Donahue’s advisory business, WLxJS, and Copeland’s growth consultancy, C2Next. Up & to the Right will focus exclusively on biddable media, encompassing all programmatic channels as well as search, ecommerce and social platforms. With growth accelerating rapidly over the last 18 months, these channels now account for in excess of 60% of all media investment, with total market size projections increasing by $120B over just the past year.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

CasperLabs Partners with Fountainhead Technology Co. to Develop a Jade NFT Platform

CasperLabs will advance Fountainhead’s technology infrastructure and foster a digital economy for Jieyang’s jade industry. CasperLabs, a leading enterprise blockchain company, today announced a new partnership with Fountainhead Technology Co. (Fountainhead), a leading tech-consulting company. As partners, CasperLabs will work with Fountainhead to build an international jade NFT platform on the Casper Network.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

GBG Announces It Has Agreed to Acquire Acuant, Bringing Together Two Leaders in the Global Digital Identity Market With Combined Revenue of c.£265 Million

Strategic acquisition creates global leader, transforming digital identity and fraud prevention. Combination supports GBG’s purpose to build trust in a digital world, delivering differentiated solutions for all points of the identity verification and identity fraud customer journey. Acquisition enables GBG to further expand into the US – the world’s largest...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Fourthwall Raises $17M to Support Creators with All-In-One Commerce Platform; Appoints YouTube Star Phil DeFranco to Chief Creator Officer

Funding to propel Fourthwall’s suite of end-to-end creator business solutions making it easier for creators to focus on content. Fourthwall, the all-in-one creator commerce platform, has announced it has raised $17M in funding from investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Initialized Capital, and Alexis Ohanian’s Seven Seven Six to help Fourthwall meet the growing demand for tools that drive creators to turn their passions into full time businesses.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Webscale and MageMojo Sign Strategic Partnership

New Alliance Brings Headless, PWA and Enhanced Cloud Delivery to the SMB Segment. Webscale, the cloud platform for modern commerce, announced a strategic partnership with MageMojo, a leading cloud hosting platform for Adobe Magento-powered stores. The partnership will see Webscale become the exclusive cloud delivery partner for MageMojo customers, providing deep visibility and control over the security, performance and availability of their storefronts. Under the terms of the agreement, MageMojo’s Stratus MaaS platform will be rebranded as Webscale Stratus.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Volta Formally Launches Volta Media™ Network: Connecting Brands to the Largest Audience Shift in a Generation

Digital Location-based Network Powers Electric Miles and Ignites Opportunity for Brands to Reach Millions of Shoppers Seconds Before They Enter a Store to Buy. Volta Inc. (“Volta”), an industry leader in commerce-centric electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks, today announced the launch of the Volta Media™ Network, offering advertisers a digital, location-based network that engages consumers where they shop, simultaneously driving measurable business results and environmental impact.
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

WarnerMedia Plans to Launch Nielsen Measurement Alternative in 2022

Success in the TV industry has long been measured by Nielsen. Now WarnerMedia wants to be judged by a different yardstick. The owner of popular media outlets like HBO, CNN and TNT intends to offer its own audience-measurement data next year, with hopes of doing some deals based on its efforts in the 2022 upfront, Andrea Zapata, who oversees data, research and insights for the company, said in an interview with Variety. WarnerMedia is in the midst of conversations with 10 to 15 different measurement vendors, she said, and intends to work with media-buying agencies and specific advertisers to test possibilities...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Prizeout–Premier Ad-Tech Platform–Launches Free Employee Perks Platform That Features Exclusive, Curated Gift Card Marketplace

Amidst Great Resignation, Prizeout Perks provides a fast, cost-effective, and employee-approved solution just in time for the holiday season. Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), a digital cashout marketplace that delivers withdrawal solutions to commercial partners across the ecommerce, retail, gaming, finance, neobank and payroll industries, announced the launch of Prizeout Perks, a free recognition platform that allows any company to leverage Prizeout’s storefront for employee engagement. Companies using Prizeout Perks can send funds to employees in bulk or individually, and employees are able to redeem those funds by choosing from the thousands of digital gift cards on Prizeout’s marketplace.
HOBBIES
martechseries.com

Accenture to Acquire Tambourine to Strengthen its World-Class Commerce Transformation Capabilities in Japan

Accenture has agreed to acquire Tambourine, an e-commerce customer experience agency with award-winning capabilities in cloud-based technologies in Japan. Tambourine brings a proven track record in using Salesforce Commerce Cloud to deliver seamless commerce experiences for consumer goods and entertainment companies. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Marketing Technology...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Aqfer Announces $11 Million Series A Funding Round Led by Resolve Growth Partners

Data Platform Provider to Accelerate Growth with New Hires and Enterprise Development. Aqfer, the next-generation marketing data platform solution, announced today it has completed the initial closing of its $11M Series A funding round. The investment is led by Resolve Growth Partners, a SaaS-focused growth equity firm that invests in software companies whose founders and mission align with their principles.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Kaltura Extends Longstanding Go-To-Market Relationship With AWS

Kaltura’s primary cloud provider, AWS, fuels the rapid growth of the Kaltura Video Experience Cloud. Today, Kaltura, the Video Experience Cloud, announced that it is extending its longstanding work with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS) as its primary cloud provider to support its rapid growth, leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services including compute, storage, network & content delivery, analytics, containers, and media services. As part of this announcement, Kaltura shares that it has joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate Program. As a member of the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kaltura is able to co-sell with the AWS Sales organization to accelerate sales cycles and drive new business. Following its acceptance into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program, Kaltura is building a go-to-market motion with AWS around key enterprise and public sector verticals in education, financial services, healthcare, and media & entertainment, and incorporating more native AWS data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) services into its platform.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

ThreeFold and DigiCorp Labs Launch DigiThree Labs to Provide Secure and Private Metaverse-Ready Enterprise Solutions

Through the partnership, DigiThree will combine ThreeFold’s peer-to-peer technology and the vast benefits of the DigiByte blockchain to protect and elevate enterprises into the digital future. DigiThree, a collaboration between ThreeFold Tech and DigiCorp Labs that combines decentralized, sustainable ThreeFold technology with the eight-year battle-tested DigiByte blockchain, has announced today...
BUSINESS

