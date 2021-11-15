Yahoo Pilots First DOOH-led Omni-channel Campaign with Schroders

Success in the TV industry has long been measured by Nielsen. Now WarnerMedia wants to be judged by a different yardstick. The owner of popular media outlets like HBO, CNN and TNT intends to offer its own audience-measurement data next year, with hopes of doing some deals based on its efforts in the 2022 upfront, Andrea Zapata, who oversees data, research and insights for the company, said in an interview with Variety. WarnerMedia is in the midst of conversations with 10 to 15 different measurement vendors, she said, and intends to work with media-buying agencies and specific advertisers to test possibilities...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO