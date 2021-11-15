ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FN to Honor the Generational Power of Paris, Nicky and Kathy Hilton at the 2021 FNAAs

By Jennie Bell
 4 days ago
The Hilton family has plenty to celebrate. Fresh off Paris Hilton’s glamorous wedding celebration, the heiress and entrepreneur will be honored alongside her sister, Nicky, and mother, Kathy, at the 35th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York.

The trio will take home The Icon Award. This marks the second time the honor has been given — the only previous recipient was Iris Apfel.

Paris and Nicky Hilton have long been style icons of the pop culture lexicon, ever since David LaChappelle captured their Barbie party girl aesthetic of pink, glitter, crystals, daring frills and over-the-top heels that would come to define the fashion of the early aughts.

But a look inside Kathy Hilton’s Bel Air closet for FN’s August cover story and photo shoot revealed that the sisters’ style rules, fashion influence — and evolution since that heady era — has come through the guidance of their mother.

And thanks to Kathy’s breakout appearances on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” the world is now truly recognizing the generational power of this trio.

“They represent the importance of carrying a dynasty in a feminine and bold way,” Fernando Garcia, co-creative director of Oscar de la Renta, told FN in August. “They are very confident and everything that they put on comes across as extremely effortless to the rest of the world. They know what their brand is and it’s something that’s very important to know when you’re in the limelight. Who is more consistent than Paris, Nicky and Kathy?”

For 35 years, the annual FN Achievement Awards (often called the “Shoe Oscars”) have recognized the style stars, best brand stories, ardent philanthropists, emerging talents and industry veterans.

After going virtual in 2020, the FNAAs will return with an in-person celebration on Nov. 30 at Cipriani South Street in New York. The event is supported by presenting sponsor Nordstrom, as well as Authentic Brands Group, FDRA, Informa, On and Wolverine Worldwide.

Other honorees include Ronnie Fieg as Person of the Year, Law Roach as Style Influencer of the Year, Allyson Felix for Launch of the Year, the Crocs Classic Clog as Shoe of the Year and Authentic Brands Group as Company of the Year, plus more.

— With contributions from Shannon Adducci

