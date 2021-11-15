ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Why Success Makes No Sense Until You Embrace Your Failures

By Saikiran Chandha
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrevailing wisdom would have us believe that we must avoid failure at all costs and that success is the only option. However, it may not be as black and white as it is made out to be. Yes, there are life or death situations where there is tremendous pressure...

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

Related
success.com

Attracting Success: How to Make the Right People Recognize Your Talent

“Your name is in rooms your feet haven’t even entered yet.” That’s a well-known quote circulating the internet, especially in communities of high achievers. It’s impossible to pinpoint who said it first. The inspirational quote is in hundreds of Instagram captions, Twitter threads and TikTok videos. We may never find...
THEATER & DANCE
psychologytoday.com

Will Your Personality Make You a Successful Employee or Leader?

The most widely used personality model is the Big Five, which includes openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, agreeableness, and neuroticism. Personality traits can be related to effectiveness as an employee or leader, but the relationships are not straightforward. Personality isn't destiny. Being aware of one's personality and developing skills to leverage it...
JOBS
sentinelcolorado.com

LETTERS: Rise above failure and embrace mistakes as lessons

Editor: Despite knowing that we are not perfect, we are afraid to make mistakes in some areas of our lives for fear of being seen as ineffective. Did you ever wonder why most people who are enthusiastic about a project become paralyzed by the fear of failure? It is simple, we fear failure because we think of success and failure as the two qualities that define us as people; if I succeed, I am valuable, but if I fail, I am worth nothing and I will be rejected, as if my social status was dependent on it. Do not give up on your goals just because you made a mistake. It is also impossible to generalize a situation, that is, failing once does not mean we will fail again.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
spacecoastdaily.com

Accounting: 4 Reasons Why It Is Instrumental to the Success of Your Business

Poor fiscal management is one of the primary triggers for the collapse of new businesses during the initial months of their investments. Small and medium-sized establishments often underestimate the importance of a sound accounting system in their organization. We cannot assume that having no accounting system will definitely hinder the...
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Success
Forbes

What It Takes To Make Your Hobby A Successful Business

Barry is CEO of Deluxe, a Trusted Business Technology™ company helping businesses pay, get paid, grow & operate more efficiently. NYSE: DLX. I have the privilege of talking to small-business owners across the country whose strength and perseverance are truly inspirational. One of my favorite questions to ask them is: “Why are you doing what you’re doing?” Usually, the answer is: “I love what I do.” From designing jewelry and crafting furniture to fixing cars and building apps, the list is varied and impressive.
SMALL BUSINESS
sourceg.net

Why Is SEO Important to Your Success?

If you’ve found yourself asking the question — why is SEO important? — you’ve come to the right place. This article will walk you through why SEO digital marketing is one of the most important digital marketing tools available today. People Look For Solutions. One important thing that SEO will...
ECONOMY
Fast Casual

Why your brand must embrace 'Zero Trust Security'

Retailers have long taken PCI DSS (Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards) seriously, requiring both company stores and franchisees to comply in order to protect customer data, prevent security breaches and avoid costly penalties. Nonetheless, POS systems — including those of major brands — are still being hacked on a regular basis.
ECONOMY
Shawano Leader

7 Effective Ways to Make Your Ecommerce Business Successful

The ecommerce economy is set to continue its upward trajectory. In light of the global pandemic, it has grown exponentially as businesses transitioned from brick-and-mortar shops to online stores. As an entrepreneur or a start-up business owner, the opportunity to scale and expand is exciting. However, whether you are already operating one or in the process of setting up for the first venture, it is crucial to be aware of the salient ways to dominate the market.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
MySanAntonio

10 tips that the experts of the entrepreneurial world gave us this year

The INCmty festival, the largest Spanish-speaking festival, in addition to bringing together experts from the global entrepreneurial ecosystem, academics and future entrepreneurs, gave 10 lessons that we should not forget. The Tec de Monterrey entrepreneurship platform brought together more than 7,000 female and male entrepreneurs, more than 200 speakers and...
ECONOMY
MySanAntonio

How You Can Leverage the Power of a Franchise Network

Combine the effects of a global pandemic with the uncertainties of a disintegrating supply chain and would-be entrepreneurs have a couple of solid reasons to consider the opportunities of franchise ownership. And while the risks and issues of small business ownership have never been more acute, the decision about whether...
SMALL BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

5 Tips for Building a Successful Multicultural Company

The globalization of business has established a mature, complicated and competitive environment. In order to take leadership positions, companies have to constantly launch new products and services. Prioritizing a multicultural company and diversity goes a long way towards developing new ideas. The trend towards digitalization of various aspects of life...
BUSINESS
MySanAntonio

There are No Shortcuts to Strengthening the Economy. It's a Long Game.

We’ve all seen the ads on TV, in print and on social media; the miracle cure to weight loss, the pill to give us more energy, the powder that will add muscle overnight. These instant-success promises all have one thing in common — none of them work. If they really did work, the planet would be full of perfectly fit, trim and energetic people.
WEIGHT LOSS
hbr.org

Making Sense of the NFT Marketplace

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) may seem like a passing craze, but with over $10 billion traded in the third quarter of 2021 alone, it’s become clear that this emerging technology — a blockchain-based tool that enables anyone to monetize digital content — is growing into a major industry. In March of this year, musician 3LAU collaborated with crypto startup Origin Protocol to create a specialized platform to sell his new album as an NFT, where it ultimately sold for $11.6 million. Visual artist Beeple famously sold a tokenized digital artwork for $69 million through Christie’s auction house, and the NBA’s Top Shot, which is owned by crypto platform Dapper Labs and enables fans to buy and sell tokenized video clips of basketball game highlights, has generated over $715 million in transaction volume.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy