Downton Abbey: A New Era Teaser Trailer: A Family Secret Sends the Crawleys to France in Second Film

By Andy Swift
 4 days ago
“Years ago, before you were born, I met a man… and now I’ve come into the possession of a villa in the South of France.”

That (somewhat suspiciously vague) tale, courtesy of Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess, kicks off the official teaser trailer for Downton Abbey: A New Era , which was released to the public on Monday after exclusively screening before Belfast this past weekend.

“They better be warned,” Carson (Jim Carter) says. “The British are coming.”

The film’s cast includes original cast members Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Kevin Doyle, Joanne Froggatt, Harry Hadden-Paton, Robert James-Collier,  Allen Leech, Phyllis Logan, Elizabeth McGovern, Sophie McShera, Tuppence Middleton,  Lesley Nicol,  Maggie Smith, Imelda Staunton and Penelope Wilton. They are joined by newcomers Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye and Dominic West.

Written by series creator Julian Fellowes and directed by Simon Curtis ( My Week With Marilyn ), Downton Abbey: A New Era arrives in theaters on March 18, 2022.

This is the second Downton Abbey movie to be released in theaters. The first, which came out in 2019, found King George V and Queen Mary visiting the titular locale.

Hit PLAY on the teaser trailer above, then drop a comment with your hopes for the second Downton Abbey movie below.

TODAY.com

Fan-favorite character missing from 'Downton Abbey' sequel first look

“Downton Abbey” fans who are eagerly awaiting the next installment of upstairs-downstairs intrigue have something to celebrate. On Wednesday, Focus Features released a clip that offers an early peek at what’s to come when the period drama heads back to theaters — and it includes a wedding!. The 15-second preview...
MOVIES
Variety

Katie Holmes Directing, Co-Writing, Producing and Starring in ‘Rare Objects’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Katie Holmes has found her next project. The “Dawson’s Creek” and “Wonder Boys” actress will star in “Rare Objects,” in addition to directing, producing and co-writing the adaptation of Kathleen Tessaro’s novel of the same name. Production on the film has started in New York with Yale Productions and Holmes’ Lafayette Pictures producing the movie. Phaedon Papadopoulos co-wrote the script. The film is also produced by Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman and Jesse Korman of Lafayette Pictures/Yale Productions with Shaun Sanghani of SSS Entertainment. Mark Maxey is also a producer. “Rare Objects” tells the story of a young woman with a traumatic past...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

‘The Power of the Dog’: See New Trailer for Benedict Cumberbatch-Starring Western

Benedict Cumberbatch stars as a ruthless ranch owner in the new trailer for The Power of the Dog, the Jane Campion-directed Western that heads to theaters this month before its arrival on Netflix on Dec. 1. Taking place on the Montana frontier in 1925, the film stars Cumberbatch and Jesse Plemons as brothers Phil and George Burbank, with the latter marrying Kirsten Dunst’s widowed Rose and adopting her son, played by Kodi Smit-McPhee. This family dynamic is at the heart of this slow-burning Western, written and directed by Oscar-winner Campion. The Power of the Dog is one of a few films starring...
MOVIES
TVOvermind

The Strange Origins Of Downton Abbey

Ever since Downton Abbey returned to Netflix in the U.S. and the U.K., people who missed the series the first time around have been discovering it. And people who loved it and hung onto every episode at the time are rewatching it, of course. Maybe more than once. It’s no wonder. Those fabulous period costumes! That gorgeous location! The drama! The sick burns from the Dowager Countess! It’s all so good. Ever wonder what inspired the series? Where did it come from? Is it based on a true story? We answer all these questions and more!
TV SERIES
Vogue Magazine

The Crawleys Are Back! See the First Stills From Downton Abbey: A New Era

The pandemic forced Downton Abbey: A New Era to push its release date back to March 18, but Julian Fellowes is at least keeping fans happy by sharing further information about the project, which will be an “extension” of the blockbuster series. “It’s really a new era,” the showrunner told People ahead of the release of the first images of the stars back in character. “The further the ’20s went along, the more the world was changing in so many ways. Everything from entertainment to transport was really different by the end of the ’20s.”
MOVIES
film-book.com

THE POWER OF THE DOG (2021) Movie Trailer 2: Rancher Benedict Cumberbatch is a Domineering Presence in Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons’ Lives

Netflix has released the second movie trailer for The Power of the Dog (2021). View here The Power of the Dog teaser trailer. Jane Campion‘s The Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Jesse Plemons, Thomasin McKenzie, Keith Carradine, and Frances Conroy. Jane Campion wrote the...
PETS
showbizjunkies.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’ Unveils New Photos and a Brief Teaser

Focus Features just released four new photos from the second Downton Abbey feature film, Downton Abbey: A New Era. The gorgeous stills were accompanied by a 15 second teaser teasing the release of the real teaser trailer. The first official teaser trailer will arrive in front of screenings of Belfast this weekend.
MOVIES
E! News

Return to Downton Abbey With a First Look at the Sequel Film

Dust off your finest gloves, because it's time to return to Downton Abbey. On Wednesday, Nov. 10, Focus Features released the first trailer and first-look photos for the upcoming Downton Abbey: A New Era film, which premieres in March 2022. We have a feeling fans of the original series will be delighted by the sequel film, as the footage and photos tease a Downton wedding. (But more on that later on.)
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Downton Abbey: A New Era Trailer Goes International As The Dowager Countess Reveals Her ‘Mysterious Past’

For a moment, it looked like the upcoming sequel Downton Abbey: A New Era was going to confirm our worst suspicions. With Dame Maggie Smith’s Dowager Countess of Grantham speculated to be not long for the world of this hotly anticipated sequel, her absence in last week’s tease was something that definitely stood out. However, with the trailer going international, and the Dowager Countess revealing her ‘mysterious past’ to her family, it looks like we can hold off on the tears for now.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Downton Abbey: A New Era's First Trailer Is Coming Soon, And Another Wedding Is Afoot

To some, the first trailer for a film like Downton Abbey: A New Era is akin to something like seeing the next Avengers movie advertised. With the ITV drama making quite a splash with its first cinematic outing, creator Julian Fellowes’ series went from an unknown future at the movies to a tremendously teased return. This weekend will only kick off more speculation and excitement, as the first teaser trailer will be released exclusively to theaters. And another wedding is afoot on the grounds of Downton.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Downton Abbey: A New Era’: Fans Spot Key Character Is Missing From Trailer (VIDEO)

The first trailer is here for Downton Abbey: A New Era, the sequel to the series’ 2019 big-screen debut, but one character is suspiciously absent, and fans have noticed. Focus Features released the teaser on Wednesday, November 10, and it sees the Crawleys up to their usual lavish hijinxes, with Hugh Bonneville‘s Robert and Laura Carmichael‘s Edith spotted amongst the ensemble. However, as some viewers pointed out, there is no sign of Matthew Goode, who plays Lady Mary’s (Michelle Dockery) husband, Henry Talbot.
MOVIES
TODAY.com

The trailer for 'Downton Abbey' sequel is here — and Violet Crawley is back

Put down the smelling salts and pick up a glass of port — the Dowager Countess is back!. A recent 15-second teaser for “Downton Abbey: A New Era” gave fans of the period piece reason to pause as the beloved character, played by Maggie Smith, was nowhere to be seen. And given that the last film included the warning that she could be approaching her final days, that didn’t seem to bode well.
MOVIES
