Stratus Properties: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The median price per square foot for a home in Truckee decreased in the last week to $559. That’s $206 more than the Placer County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Truckee was $566. The most expensive community in Placer County...
A seller has sold a 4,250-square-foot roomy house built in 1997 located in the 4700 block of Gresham Drive in El Dorado County. The deed was signed on October 25, 2021. The purchase price was $1,750,000, or $412 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, an attached garage, and four parking spaces. The unit sits on a 37,897 square-foot lot.
The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 25.4% in Covenant Logistics (CVLG). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable,...
A bunch of retailers reported earnings this week, including big names like Walmart, Target, TJX Cos., Lowe's, Macy's, Williams-Sonoma and Ross Stores, and there has already been plenty of cheery news....
Comments / 0