ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Renan Barao gets first fight booked since release from the UFC

By Adam D Martin
bjpenndotcom
bjpenndotcom
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former UFC bantamweight champion Renan Barao has got his first fight booked since being given his release from the UFC a couple of years ago. Barao was cut by the UFC in 2019 after losing five straight fights. It was a remarkable fall from grace from the former UFC bantamweight kingpin,...

www.bjpenn.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Rivalries: Renan Barao

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Renan Barao was for a short time in the running for the top...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Renan Barao’s first post-UFC fight cancelled due to opponent last-minute withdrawal

Renan Barao will not compete on Friday night after all. Barao was scheduled to make his first appearance since parting ways with the UFC at Premier FC 32 against Tyson Duckworth. On Thursday, the event’s weigh-ins took place and Barao was noticeably absent from the photos and results. Duckworth posted to his personal Facebook page on Thursday the he was pulling out of the fight “due to several circumstances.”
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate hopes for 135lbs title shot with impressive win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Miesha Tate hopes for a 135lbs title shot with an impressive win over Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43. Tate returned from a five-year layoff this summer and defeated Marion Reneau via TKO in an incredible comeback performance. Following that win, the UFC has booked Tate against top contender Vieira in a matchup between two top-10 ranked fighters at 135lbs. It’s an important fight in a division that is controlled by UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who has fought and defeated most of the women in the top-10 already, including Tate. But despite losing to Nunes five years ago in a one-sided fashion, Tate is still holding out hope for a rematch one day and believes that rematch could be coming soon.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
bjpenndotcom

Miesha Tate believes Julianna Pena has the ability to dethrone Amanda Nunes at UFC 269

Miesha Tate believes that Julianna Pena has the ability to dethrone UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes when they meet at UFC 269. Tate coached Pena during her winning season on The Ultimate Fighter, and in the years since then, Pena has become one of the top women’s bantamweights in the UFC. Next month at UFC 269, Pena takes on Nunes for the 135lbs title. Speaking to the media ahead of her own fight this weekend against Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43, Tate was asked to size up Pena’s chances of defeating Nunes next month, and she thinks there is a good chance.
UFC
Paste Magazine

Predicting the Next WWE Releases

Last night WWE released eight wrestlers from their contracts. Exactly two weeks earlier, shortly after WWE touted better-than-expected performance on a quarterly earnings call, the company released 18 wrestlers. Those were just the latest of several rounds of roster cuts so far in 2021, with 80 wrestlers losing their job throughout the year. That comes on the heels of over 50 wrestlers being released last year, during the height of the pandemic. WWE executives cite “budget cuts,” despite the company seeing record profits since the start of 2020. Various factors have played into the releases; some unhappy wrestlers requested a release, others were cut as part of a larger movement within the company towards younger and more physically imposing wrestlers, while a few were justifiably let go in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations. Still, this is the longest sustained period of bloodletting in WWE’s recent history, and represents an about-face from the company’s recent attempts to hoard talent and keep them away from other promotions. Some wrestlers were let go less than a year after signing with the company; some were fired in the middle of storylines, or shortly after making their debut on the main roster. More than one set of romantic partners lost both their jobs, and some wrestlers were laid off within months or even weeks of relocating to the Orlando area by the company’s request. From the outside, there’s not much rhyme or reason to the releases; some of the company’s most popular stars were cut alongside relatively new wrestlers who seemed like can’t-miss superstars and fresh recruits who never even made it to TV. In short, it’s an incredibly turbulent time for the WWE roster, with WWE’s moves baffling both outside observers and, often, the wrestlers themselves.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urijah Faber
Person
Eddie Wineland
Person
Michael Mcdonald
Person
Joe Rogan
Boxing Scene

Makabu: Canelo Making a Big Mistake, 100% I Will Knock Him Out!

The World Boxing Council has continued their annual convention in Mexico. And the closing ceremony of their fifty-ninth convention was attended by four division world champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez. Two days earlier, Canelo's trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso had stunned the entire convention by formally requesting the WBC Board of Governors to...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Get this clown out of the building” Colby Covington owns the famous pink suit guy at UFC 268 press conference questioning his jaw in the first fight

The UFC Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, and former interim UFC Welterweight champion, Colby Covington delivered perfectly what was expected from both of them at the pre-fight press conference of UFC 268. Usman and Covington traded some below the comments for each other and dragged even their families into the verbal war.
UFC
chatsports.com

UFC 268: Nine unanswered questions from the Usman vs. Covington fight card

Two title fights headlined UFC 268 and although neither of those belts changed hands, the welterweight title fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington and the strawweight scrap between champion Rose Namajunas and ex-champ Weili Zhang did not wrap things p in a tight bow in those weight divisions. In...
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC 268 Fight Card: Who is fighting tonight?

Two titles are on the line tonight when the UFC returns to Madison Square Garden in New York City. It’s a special pay-per-view event and that means fans are only able to watch the UFC 268 fight card live by ordering the fights on ESPN+ here. The UFC 268 main...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Mma
CBS Sports

UFC 268: Usman vs. Covington 2 odds, predictions: MMA expert releases surprising fight card picks, 8-1 parlay

Heated rivals will meet again on Saturday as welterweight champion Kamaru Usman defends his title against top-ranked challenger Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 268. The main UFC 268 fight card is set for 10 p.m. ET. Usman and Covington met nearly two years ago, with the champion scoring a fifth-round stoppage in his first title defense. He exchanged a war of words with Covington before the first meeting and the two have picked up where they left off in advance of the rematch. Covington has protested the officiating and stoppage in the first matchup, while Usman has promised a dominant performance in the rematch.
UFC
worldboxingnews.net

‘Eight wins from Floyd Mayweather 50-0 mark, avoided star closes on title’

Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
COMBAT SPORTS
Sporting News

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 live fight updates, results, highlights from UFC 268

It has been nearly two years since the last time Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington stepped into the Octagon against one another. After months of bad blood between the two, they each had the chance to put their grievances with one another on the mat. And on Dec. 14, 2019, it was Usman, winning by a fifth-round TKO that ended the match and defended his title of UFC Welterweight Champion.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

UFC 268: 3 things we learned from Dana White’s post-fight presser

Find out what Dana White had to say after a star-studded UFC 268 event. Dana White spoke to the media after a blockbuster UFC 268 event that saw Kamaru Usman go up 2-0 against Colby Covington in their heated rivalry. Rose Namajunas also took care of business, successfully defending her strawweight title against Weili Zhang by decision.
UFC
Sherdog

Dana White: Khamzat Chimaev Still a ‘Couple Fights Away’ from UFC Title Consideration

While Khamzat Chimaev re-established himself as a prospect to watch at UFC 267, he won’t be fast tracked to a title shot. After a battle with COVID-19 put him on the shelf for more than a year, Chimaev made an emphatic return on Oct. 30, when he submitted Jingliang Li with a rear-naked choke 3:16 into the opening round of their welterweight clash at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The Allstars Training Center product has barely been touched in four UFC appearances thus far, and he has all the makings of a potential star in the Las Vegas-based promotion.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

bjpenndotcom

Hilo, HI
13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industry

 https://www.bjpenn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy