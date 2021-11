Police have named Emad Al Swealmeen as the deceased bomber in the terror incident that took place outside of Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday.On Monday evening, Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said: “Our enquiries are very much ongoing but at this stage we strongly believe that the deceased in 32-year-old Emad Al Swealmeen.“Al Swealmeen is connected to both the Rutland Avenue and Sutcliffe Street addresses where searches are still ongoing.”Meanwhile, the national terror threat level has been raised from substantial to severe, meaning further attacks are considered "highly likely".Home secretary Priti Patel said the level had been raised because...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO