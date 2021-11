MACON, Ga. — UPDATE, 8:50 p.m.:. Bibb deputies are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting that happened on Mercer University Drive near Edna Place. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the call came in at around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday about a fight that happened on Mercer University Drive in which 37-year-old Jarvis Ottman was shot several times. He got into his car and drove down the street, crashing in an empty parking lot at the end of Edna Place.

MACON, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO