Mom charged with murder in E. Beltway suspected DWI crash that killed 4-year-old daughter

A judge set bond for a mother charged with murder in a reported DWI crash that left her 4-year-old daughter dead.

Rosalia Sanchez, 25, was given a $75,000 bond for the first degree felony charge of murder.

She was ordered not to drive without court permission and cannot have unsupervised contact with any children.

Sanchez did not appear in court when her charges were read overnight as she was being evaluated at the mental health unit.

Authorities say Sanchez was driving drunk with five children in the vehicle over the weekend when she crashed in the 4200 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway North, and her 4-year-old daughter was killed.

Investigators say the child was not restrained in a child seat, which is required by law.

Deputies responded to the crash around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Sanchez reportedly failed to drive in a single lane and veered into the outside shoulder, striking a road sign. She then reportedly lost control and hit a barrier wall.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said CPR was performed on the 4-year-old at the scene before she was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

The four other children, two 10-year-old girls, a 7-year-old girl and a 2-year-old, were not injured, but were taken to a hospital as a precaution.

The 4-year-old was unsecured in the back seat and sitting in the lap of another child, deputies said.

Sanchez is the mother of four of the five children involved in the crash, according to authorities. She told deputies she was on her way to drop off the child who is not hers.

Gonzalez said she was showing signs of intoxication. He also said when deputies arrived to the scene, they noticed she may have struck a road sign.