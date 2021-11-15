ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westmoreland County, PA

Police: Brother tried to get twin to hospital after being shot at Upper Burrell bar

By Brian C. Rittmeyer
Valley News Dispatch
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Westmoreland County

A Vandergrift man died Saturday night as his twin brother was trying to rush him to a hospital after the man was shot at an Upper Burrell bar.

According to police, Andy Jenereaux got from Woodpeckers Pub and Grub to near the New Kensington bridge about 5 miles away before his brother, Randy Jenereaux, lost consciousness.

It was there that New Kensington paramedics would pronounce Randy Jenereaux, 31, deceased.

The Westmoreland County Coroner said Randy Jenereaux had been shot in the chest.

Messages left with Jenereaux’s family and the bar’s owners were not returned Monday.

The shooting was reported to Upper Burrell police about 9:15 p.m. Saturday.

When police arrived at Woodpeckers on Seventh Street Road near the Penn State New Kensington campus, officers found multiple people restraining Daniel Moles on the floor of the bar and a .45 caliber semiautomatic pistol nearby.

Police charged Moles, 61, with criminal homicide in Randy Jenereaux’s death.

In a criminal complaint against Moles, police said a witness told investigators he was at a rear table when he heard a gunshot. The witness said he turned and saw a white man, later identified as Moles, brandishing a semiautomatic handgun and firing a second shot toward two men who were fleeing out of the bar’s entrance door.

The witness said he and two others restrained Moles and removed the gun from his hand until police arrived, the complaint states.

Moles lives a little more than a mile away from the bar in Upper Burrell.

A bartender told investigators Moles was there when she started her shift at 5 p.m. She said she served him two glasses of bourbon between 5 and 9 p.m., the complaint states.

The bartender said she was at the register when she heard two gunshots in succession and saw Moles pointing a gun in the direction of two men fleeing the bar.

Police did not give a motive or reason in the complaint for why Moles opened fire.

“There were no arguments or anything like that,” Upper Burrell police Chief Kenneth Pate told Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. “I hate to say it was random, but there was nothing to provoke, that we know of, the shooter to do what he did.”

Andy Jenereaux’s call to Westmoreland County 911 came just a few minutes after Upper Burrell police were dispatched to the bar, according to the complaint.

Investigators were told Andy Jenereaux drove to the area of 901 Third Ave. in New Kensington before his brother lost consciousness. New Kensington Ambulance Service responded and began treating Randy Jenereaux, but he died at the scene, the complaint states.

Moles is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 23.

Moles did not have an attorney listed in court records.

Pate could not immediately be reached for comment Monday.

