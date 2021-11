There are 31.7 million small businesses in the U.S. out of which, 25.7m have no staff members. Companies that take on more business than they can handle become unmanageable. Overconfidence in one’s abilities causes many young executives to underestimate what it takes to succeed. Sometimes it is necessary to delay growth by perfecting internal processes before aggressively seeking new customers. Growing too big too fast is like playing with fire: you can easily burn yourself and lose everything. The most fundamental of all reasons for failure is when a company loses its mission and values.

ECONOMY ・ 10 DAYS AGO