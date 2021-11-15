ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Macy's unveils new balloons for Thanksgiving Day Parade

Cover picture for the articleMacy's Unveils New Giant Character Balloons For The 95th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade® Macy's unveils...

Photos: 2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives

2021 Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives The 79-foot tall Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives from Elkton, Md., stands as people watch at Rockefeller Plaza, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in New York. New York City ushered in the holiday season with the arrival of the Norway spruce that will serve as one of the world's most famous Christmas trees. (AP Photo/Dieu-Nalio Chery) (Dieu-Nalio Chery/AP)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

The Iconic Times Square NYE Celebration & Ball Drop Is Welcoming Back In-Person Spectators

If 2020 was the year of holiday traditions departing NYC, 2021 is definitely the year of their return. All of the holiday markets (including Union Square and Columbus Circle ), the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade , and the Radio City Music Christmas Spectacular are all back after last year’s historic cancellations and no in-person revelers — and that now includes the Times Square New Year’s Eve Ball Drop!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Photos: Disney's 'Encanto' stars walk the red carpet at New York premiere

Photos: Disney's 'Encanto' stars walk the red carpet at New York premiere Rhenzy Feliz, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Jessica Darrow and Lin-Manuel Miranda attend the New York premiere of Disney's "Encanto," hosted by The Hispanic Federation at AMC Lincoln Center on November 17, 2021, in New York City. (Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Disney)
MOVIES
The Daily Jeffersonian

Oglebay Festival of Lights brings winter joy

Christmas wonder fills the air with a drive through the beautiful Oglebay Winter Festival of Lights in Wheeling, West Virginia. Adults and children alike catch the holiday spirit as they witness six miles of 90 lighted scenes on 300 acres. Here you'll find one of the largest light shows in the nation. In 1980, Oglebay's Good Zoo staff decided they would decorate the zoo with lights to attract more visitors in the winter months. The Good Zoo...
WHEELING, WV
Photos: Bob Bondurant through the years

Bob Bondurant Bob Bondurant attends the last 70mm film festival series screening of 'Grand Prix' at AMPAS Samuel Goldwyn Theater on July 23, 2012, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage) (Tibrina Hobson/WireImage via Getty Images)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Sourcing Journal

Rag & Bone Kicks Off Holidays with the Gift Factory

Rag & Bone continues to use unique popup retail experiences to shine a spotlight on its seasonal offerings. The New York-based brand recently opened the Holiday Gift Factory, an exclusive popup shop in the Grove’s Glass Box at Nordstrom in Los Angeles. The store centers on “giftables” including wool beanies, wool and Fair Isle scarves as well as nylon puffers, Sherpa accented shirt jackets and knitwear. A selection of Rag & Bone’s signature Retro Runner sneakers is also available. Though shipping delays may mean fewer options for consumers, the National Retail Federation projects this holiday season’s retail sales growth at 8.5 percent...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGNO

The best budget Christmas gifts for your wife

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Which budget Christmas gift for your wife is best? It’s almost the holiday season — the time of year we try to overlook the state of the world and focus on celebrating the ones we love. No matter how much we want to spoil our […]
RELATIONSHIPS
wfxb.com

Balloons Tested Ahead of 95th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!

Balloon handlers have been practicing for the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade! The 95th annual event this year will feature 6 never before seen balloons including Grogu aka Baby Yoda, two Pokemon characters, a brand new Ronald McDonald and more…. Each inflatable is 39 to 51 feet tall and takes several handlers to control.
POKEMON

