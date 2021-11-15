Fire In Chico

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes, accused of bamboozling investors and patients into believing that her startup Theranos had developed a blood-testing device that would reshape health care, took the witness stand Friday in her trial for criminal fraud. The surprise decision to have Holmes testify so early came as...
President Biden ’s physician on Friday determined he was healthy and fit to execute the duties of the presidency following his annual physical the day before his 79th birthday. Biden visited Walter Reed Medical Center for a colonoscopy and a routine checkup. Kevin O’Connor, physician to the president, broadly determined...
House Democrats on Friday approved the multi-trillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
Their names are Peanut Butter and Jelly, but a pair of turkeys will avoid being eaten as part of a Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich after receiving a pardon Friday from President Biden . ”Peanut Butter and Jelly were selected on their temperament, appearance, and I suspect, vaccination status," Biden quipped to...
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday backed down on proposed agriculture laws after months of protests from farmers. Modi said in a televised announcement the government would be dropping three controversial agriculture laws in a rare move from the prime minister, who is not known to change his stance even in the face of harsh criticism, The Associated Press reported.
