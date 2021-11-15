ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Gov. DeSantis holds news conference in Miami

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
actionnewsjax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Governor...

www.actionnewsjax.com

Comments / 37

Del Hunter
4d ago

Can’t he hold a “news conference” in Tallahassee? Instead, he flies all over the state every day spending our tax dollars. The look at me Governor!

Reply(11)
26
So you say!!
4d ago

Why not look In the mirror and talk to yourself!! There is really nothing of interest when you speak!!

Reply(1)
13
califor222
4d ago

are you ever going to stop the child tax credit like u stopped unemployment 400 each child is alot more than unemployment was and noone is working then

Reply(2)
3
 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

Here's what legal experts say helped acquit Kyle Rittenhouse

(CNN) — After more than 25 hours of deliberations, a 12-person jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse of all five charges he faced after fatally shooting two people and wounding a third during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last summer. Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, were killed, and Gaige Grosskreutz, now...
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Health
Miami, FL
Health
Local
Florida Government
Reuters

Market in China's Wuhan likely origin of COVID-19 outbreak - scientist

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The first known COVID-19 case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, a U.S. researcher wrote in a commentary piece published on Thursday.
SCIENCE
The Hill

House passes giant social policy and climate measure

House Democrats on Friday passed their mammoth social spending and climate plan in a 220-213 vote, securing a major victory for the party ahead of the Thanksgiving break and providing a boost to President Biden at a tumultuous moment for his administration. The vote came a half-day later than scheduled,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis

Comments / 0

Community Policy