Accidents

2 children fall from building at ‘great height,’ 1 dies; 2 adults arrested

wfxrtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say they have arrested two adults on suspicion of murder after two children fell from “a great height” and one of them died....

www.wfxrtv.com

BBC

Lake District death: Walker dies falling from Striding Edge

A man has died after falling on a walk in the Lake District with his wife. The 54-year-old man and his wife had been climbing Helvellyn but his wife stopped when they reached the start of Striding Edge. They agreed her husband would continue along the scramble in the walk...
ACCIDENTS
wfxrtv.com

Maryland man arrested for fatal hit-and-run in Virginia

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police Department has made an arrest in connection with a fatal crash last Saturday night. The hit-and-run claimed the life of Roy Saravia Alvarez of Alexandria, on Saturday, Nov. 13. The department issued a warrant for involuntary manslaughter on Thursday for the driver of...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

65-Year-Old Woman Dies In Prospect Heights Condo Building Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 65-year-old woman died Friday morning in a fire in a condo building in north suburban Prospect Heights. Firefighters responded to the fire around 6:45 a.m. at Lake Run Condos, a 5-story multifamily building at 16 E Old Willow Road, according to Deputy Fire Chief Timothy Jones. The fire started in a second-floor unit, and crews evacuated the entire building as firefighters worked to extinguish the fire. Although firefighters were able to put the fire out within two minutes, the 65-year-old woman who lived in the unit where the fire started died, according to Prospect Heights Police Chief Jim Zawlocki. The fire was contained to that unit, and after clearing smoke from the common areas of the building, the other residents were able to go back inside by 8 a.m., according to the Prospect Heights Fire Department. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
PROSPECT HEIGHTS, IL
forksforum.com

Coast Guard aids rescue of 10 adults, 4 children from flooding near Forks

The Coast Guard aided the rescue of 10 people and four children Monday from a flooding residential area near Forks, near Three Rivers. At approximately 8 a.m., Clallam County first responders requested Coast Guard air assistance to evacuate the residential area due to rising flood-waters and excessive currents which prevented the use of swift-water boats.
FORKS, WA
WCTV

Memorial created for Tallahassee man who died from seven-story fall

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A memorial is now growing outside an apartment building in Collegetown as police continue to investigate a young man’s death over the weekend. Tallahassee Police say preliminary findings indicate the man’s death was not the result of a criminal act, but the investigation is still active.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfxrtv.com

Kyle Rittenhouse cleared of all charges in Kenosha shootings

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. Rittenhouse, 18, cried and hugged one of his attorneys upon hearing the verdict. He had been...
KENOSHA, WI
BBC

Southend death: Murder probe after woman falls from height

Police have begun a murder investigation after the death of a woman who had "fallen from a height". Officers were called to concerns for a woman at the Bewley Court tower block in Whittingham Avenue, Southend, on 10 November. Essex Police said the woman, who was in her 20s, died...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wfxrtv.com

Police: Virginia woman kept hit-and-run victim from calling

MANASSAS, Va. (AP) — Police say a Virginia woman charged in a fatal hit-and-run is now accused of preventing the injured person from calling for help. Prince William County police say a preliminary investigation showed 23-year-old Keiry Beatriz Álvarez Contreras was driving a Hyundai Sonata southbound on Centreville Road on Monday evening when she hit 74-year-old Jose Pastor Manzanares of Manassas Park as he walked in the roadway.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Video shows gunman shooting out of car sunroof in NYC

FOREST PARK, N.Y. (WPIX) – Shocking video shows a gunman shooting a firearm out of the sunroof of a car driving on a highway in Queens, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD). Police said the footage was taken on Thursday around 3:45 p.m., on the Jackie Robinson Parkway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged After Toddler Taken To Hospital With Gunshot Wound

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man has been charged after a toddler was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound, authorities say. Pittsburgh Public Safety said Derrick Brandon was taken into custody on the North Side. He is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person. According to investigators, a bullet grazed the toddler’s head after he got a hold of a family member’s gun at a home on Glasgow Street in September. Police say Brandon was wanted in connection to the incident. During the time of the shooting, he was supposed to be watching the boy, who is his son. The child survived. Brandon is in the Allegheny County Jail.
PITTSBURGH, PA
kptv.com

2 die from falling tree branches during Saturday storm

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – Two people died, including a teenager, after being hit by fallen branches from trees in a strong storm that passed through the metro area on Saturday morning. The Portland Police Bureau said it was called to a homeless camp at Northeast Sandy Boulevard and Northeast...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
CBS New York

Harlem Mother Of 2 Adianatou-Nene Korouma Dies In Fire; Husband Says She Called To Say She Was Trapped Inside

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed overnight when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Harlem. Eight other people, including two children and two firefighters, were treated for smoke inhalation and other injuries, but are expected to survive. The family of Adianatou-Nene Korouma, 37, a mother of two, described her as joyful and fun. Her husband called her a devoted mother whose main priorities were their children, 4-year-old Aissata and 3-week-old Souleymane. “She’s a lovely wife. I love her and she’s a very good person,” Papa Kante told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon. Here is a photo of the victim Nene Korouma...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

