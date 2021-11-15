ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reece Tansey: Two boys guilty of 15-year-old's stab killing in Bolton

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo teenage boys have been found guilty of the stabbing to death of 15-year-old Reece Tansey. Reece was killed when he got involved in a dispute between his friend and the two boys in Bolton in May. Boy A, who was 15 at the time of the attack and...

www.bbc.com

International Business Times

Woman, Girlfriend On Trial For Killing Toddler By Performing 'Choke Slams' On Her

A 20-year-old mother and her girlfriend were accused of performing "choke-slam" on the former's little girl, killing the toddler. Frankie Smith and her girlfriend Savannah Brockhill, 28, denied charges of murder Wednesday during their hearing on Bradford Crown Court in the U.K., according to Express.co.uk. The victim, Star Alyssa Hobson...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Appeal for witnesses after ‘horrific’ rape of 22-year-old man in Bolton

Police are investigating a “horrific” rape of a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.The victim was approached by a man near Nelson Square, in an area packed with pubs and bars, on Sunday evening around 3am.The pair then walked to nearby Back Mawdsley Street, where the victim was raped, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.No arrests have yet been made and the police are appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.Detective Sergeant Dominic Beaver, of GMP’s Bolton division, said: "This is a shocking and horrific incident and the victim is currently receiving support from specialist officers."We are following all lines of enquiry to identify the individual responsible and ensure he is brought to justice. We have increased patrols in the area whilst our enquiries are ongoing."If anyone was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious or has any information about this rape, please do not hesitate to contact police as soon as possible."Anyone who wants to share information with the police can contact GMP on on 0161 856 5757, quoting incident number 568 of 7/11/21.Reports can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Two Boys#Murder#Manchester Crown Court#Greater Manchester
WMTW

Arrest made in killing of 17-year-old boy in Machias

MACHIAS, Maine — Maine State Police said Friday that an arrest had been made in the killing of a 17-year-old boy in Machias earlier this month. Police said Nathanael Genao, 23, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, was arrested Friday morning at his home in Massachusetts. Genao is charged with murder in...
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Mother accused of murdering baby ‘snapped over stressful immigration process’

A 38-year-old woman who is on trial for the murder of her newborn baby is said to have “snapped” over the stress of applying to stay in the UK while also trying to support her family – including her husband who served for the British Army. Silipa Keresi, originally from Fiji, is accused of wrapping her son Maliki in a towel and dumping him in a woodland close to her home in Hythe, New Forest, Hampshire, on 5 March last year.The mother-of-four had asked for a termination earlier in the pregnancy but was told at 26 weeks and five days...
IMMIGRATION
okcfox.com

20-year-old stabbed to death in OKC's 83rd homicide of 2021

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — On the evening of Nov. 17, Oklahoma City police responded to a call reporting a stabbing in the 4200 block of NW 20th. When police arrived at the scene, they received a 911 call from Deaconess Hospital that told them the victim was just dropped off at their emergency room.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
BBC

Reading stabbing: Boy charged over Reece Heffernan death

A 17-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in a residential street. Reece Heffernan, 22, died in Romany Lane in Tilehurst, Reading, on Sunday. A post-mortem examination found he died from a stab wound to the chest. The teenager, who cannot be named...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Thetford: Man admits killing David Lawal in drugs-related stabbing

A teenager has admitted killing a man who was stabbed in what police said was related to county lines drug-dealing. Amrik Singh, 19, of Abbey Lane, London, pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of David Lawal, 25, in Brandon Road, Thetford on 3 October 2019. Five people, including Singh, were originally...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Law & Crime

Two 16-Year-Old Boys Charged with Murdering Spanish Teacher in Iowa

Authorities in Iowa have discovered the remains of a local Spanish teacher, and now two teenage boys are accused of killing her. Nohema Graber, 66, was found dead Wednesday in Chautauqua Park, said the City of Fairfield, Iowa. Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale, both 16, face a count each of homicide in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit homicide in the first degree, said the city. Online records show they face murder in the first degree, and conspiracy to commit forcible felony. Law&Crime is naming the minors because prosecutors are charging them as adults.
IOWA STATE
staradvertiser.com

Caregiver found not guilty in 3-year-old Hawaii island foster boy’s death

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii >> A judge on Thursday found a Hawaii woman not guilty of murder in the death of a 3-year-old foster child she was caring for, West Hawaii Today reported. Chasity Alcosiba-McKenzie opted to go to trial before a judge instead of a jury. She pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Fabian Garett-Garcia.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
The Independent

Domestic abuse victim ‘living in fear’ after being wrongly told she could not appeal ex-partner’s ‘lenient’ sentence

“Myself and my family have suffered life-changing trauma,” a domestic abuse victim tells The Independent. “Following the attack, I am unable to work due to my injuries and live in paralysing fear of what will happen when he is released in eight years.”The victim, who cannot be named to protect her safety, was stabbed repeatedly and had her throat cut by her violent ex-partner. She was lucky to survive the brutal attack after being rushed to hospital and put in an induced coma before undergoing a series of operations.Her ex-partner was jailed for life - but with a minimum term...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

16-Year-Old Boy Arrested After Fatally Stabbing Man

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Monday, November 8, 2021, in the 1600 block of R Street, Southeast. At approximately 8:20 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WLBT

16-year-old boy charged in shooting of 15-year-old girl

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Police have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of a 15-year-old girl. Police were called on Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of West Wythe Street. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The...
PETERSBURG, VA
Omaha.com

Two 19-year-olds in Bellevue found guilty of first-degree assault of woman's father

Two 19-year-olds from Bellevue have been found guilty of first-degree assault in an attack on the woman’s father with a metal meat tenderizer and a wooden rod. Joshua Fithian and Gabriella Laws originally were charged in Sarpy County with attempted first-degree murder following an attack on Robert Laws in January. In exchange for their guilty pleas, the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office dismissed charges of attempted murder, second-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony against both defendants.
BELLEVUE, NE
BBC

Skegness death: Man charged with murder after hit-and-run

A man, 33, has been charged with murdering a man who died after a hit-and-run in Lincolnshire. Two men, aged 20 and 37, were injured in a crash involving a Ford Transit van on Everingtons Lane, Skegness, on 10 November, police said. James Britton, 37, from Skegness, died in hospital...
PUBLIC SAFETY

