Business

BMW says it is not interested in purchasing McLaren

By Reuters
Autoblog
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) -BMW denied reports by Automobilwoche on Sunday that it was interested in buying McLaren Automotive. Volkswagen's Audi said it was open to cooperation opportunities, but...

www.autoblog.com

Related
Autoblog

Rimac Nevera taken on a filthy drive before it meets its maker

This month, Mate Rimac (pronounced MAH-tay REE-mahts) took over as CEO of Bugatti Rimac, the shareholders being Rimac (55%) and Porsche (45%). Let's take a moment to think about that sentence. We have Bugatti, perhaps the ultimate in OEM, series production speed, power and luxury; Rimac, maker of an astonishing electric hypercar full of gotta-have-it EV technology; and Porsche, one of the world's legendary sports car makers, collaborating on future product. There is no better place to put this cliché: What a time to be alive.
BUSINESS
Autoblog

Honda, Hyundai top car residual value / depreciation awards list

J.D. Power announced its 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value awards Thursday, with Honda and Hyundai topping the charts at three models apiece in the industry-standard study. The term "residual" is an industry projection of how well a car will hold its resale value three years from the original purchase date – a key metric in calculating lease costs and projecting new-car depreciation.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Volvo XC40 gets the merest hint of a mid-cycle update

Scandinavian design is known for its subtlety and minimalism, but even by Nordic standards the Volvo XC40 lineup has received the tiniest wisp of change. Volvo Germany uploaded the new crossover a little early by the looks of it. In front, a slightly reshaped bumper frames Volvo's new Pixel headlights and some T-shaped fog light housings. The grille remains on the mild hybrid and plug-in hybrid XC40 models, but the XC40 Recharge gets the same solid faceplate as on the C40 Recharge.
CARS
#Mclaren Automotive#Reuters#Supercar#Formula#German
Autoblog

Honda wants its parts suppliers to reduce carbon emissions

TOKYO — Honda Motor has asked its main parts suppliers to reduce carbon emissions annually by 4% versus 2019 levels, the Nikkei daily reported on Tuesday. The Japanese carmaker aims to start implementing the targets in fiscal 2025, which begins in April 2025, the report said. Honda's move comes after...
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Automakers with the highest customer satisfaction rankings

The American Customer Satisfaction Index reports that overall satisfaction scores for automakers stayed constant between 2020 and 2021. That's good news, but a look at the past five years suggests that customer satisfaction in new vehicles isn't as high as it once was. Back in 2017, the average score was 82 on a 100-point scale; for 2021 the average sits at 78.
ECONOMY
Carscoops

BMW Also Denies Report That It Could Buy McLaren

BMW has denied a report that it is interested in acquiring McLaren Automotive. We’ll remind you that earlier today, Autocar reported that Audi had acquired the McLaren Group, something the British company quickly denied. A report from German publication Automobilwoche over the weekend asserted that BMW was interested in McLaren’s...
BUSINESS
AUTOCAR.co.uk

New source: Audi, BMW in talks to partner McLaren

New information suggests British-based F1 team and sports car maker is entering 'important' phase of discussion with multiple partners. McLaren is in talks with potential partners including Audi, a further source has confirmed to Autocar - but this source stresses that other potential investors, such as BMW, are also involved as preliminary discussions ramp up.
BUSINESS
AutoExpress

McLaren says reports of sale to Audi are "wholly inaccurate"

McLaren has said it has not been sold to Audi and has snubbed reports suggesting a sale, confirming that ownership of the McLaren Group has not changed. With no official comment from Audi, McLaren’s statement reads that stories of a completed sale are “wholly inaccurate.”. “McLaren’s technology strategy has always...
BUSINESS
Jalopnik

Something Weird Is Going On With McLaren

McLaren, one of the most storied names in racing, is about to be sold for parts, if a new report is to be believed. There were a few indications that the report may not be entirely accurate, however, with BMW saying that it was “wrong.”. The report is from Automobilwoche,...
CARS
Road & Track

McLaren Says It's Definitely Not Getting Sold to Audi

British publication Autocar published a report Monday morning claiming, via unnamed sources, that Audi would be purchasing the entire McLaren Group, with plans to use the company's Formula 1 position to enter its own team into the sport. An outburst of media coverage followed, only for McLaren to issue a statement less than an hour later denying the sale.
MOTORSPORTS
Las Vegas Herald

Supercar Market Market to Expand Robustly in 2021 | McLaren, Bentley, BMW

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Supercar Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Supercar growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Maserati, McLaren, Bentley, BMW, Koenigsegg, Mercedes-Benz, Alfa Romeo, Bugatti, Porsche, Ferrari, Audi, Aston Martin, Pagani & Lamborghini.
MARKETS
Motor1.com

Audi Wants To Acquire McLaren’s F1 Team And BMW Wants Their Supercars

According to a report by Automobilwoche BMW and Audi, both want a piece of McLaren. Specifically, BMW is looking to purchase McLaren’s supercar business, while Audi has its eye on McLaren's F1 team. The timing of this interest makes sense as McLaren has suffered financially during the pandemic making it ripe for acquisition. F1 is also making it more affordable for new engine manufacturers to join the grid, so an Audi-powered F1 car is more likely than ever. This unique dual acquisition of McLaren would see the brand split up between two new owners with a huge amount of capital backing.
BUSINESS
CAR Magazine

BMW and Audi in bidding war for McLaren

McLaren, the legendary Formula 1 team and supercar maker, is an acquisition target for both BMW and Audi. BMW is reportedly focused on acquiring McLaren Automotive, the maker of cars including the Senna, 765LT and upcoming hybrid Artura. It would sit nicely in the company’s stable of British brands alongside Rolls-Royce and Mini.
BUSINESS
dexerto.com

Every car company in esports: BMW, Lamborghini, McLaren, more

As more money and attention comes to esports, so too do major companies from outside of the gaming industry who are looking to capitalize. The automotive industry is one of the sectors who have proven to want to tap into the vast audiences of esports. As more and more eyeballs...
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

BMW CEO Takes Another Dig At Tesla, Says It's Not Quite Premium

While the CEOs of VW and Ford have publicly acknowledged Tesla’s EV lead recently, BMW head honcho Oliver Zipse has taken a public dig at the US EV maker for the second time this year. In February, the executive cast doubt on Tesla’s ability to retain its EV crown in...
BUSINESS
MotorAuthority

More than one third of Cadillac dealerships bail on brand's electric future

General Motors is betting big on battery-electric vehicles, and its Cadillac brand has been tasked with spearheading their rollout. The automaker has already revealed the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq mid-size crossover due in early 2022 and confirmed four additional EVs for the luxury brand, including a flagship sedan dubbed the Celestiq. Cadillac could even become a full-EV brand as early as 2030 depending how the market evolves.
ECONOMY

