BMW says it is not interested in purchasing McLaren

According to a report by Automobilwoche BMW and Audi, both want a piece of McLaren. Specifically, BMW is looking to purchase McLaren’s supercar business, while Audi has its eye on McLaren's F1 team. The timing of this interest makes sense as McLaren has suffered financially during the pandemic making it ripe for acquisition. F1 is also making it more affordable for new engine manufacturers to join the grid, so an Audi-powered F1 car is more likely than ever. This unique dual acquisition of McLaren would see the brand split up between two new owners with a huge amount of capital backing.

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO