Macron, Putin discuss deescalating Belarus border tensions

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian leader Vladimir Putin talked on the phone Monday about the need for de-escalating the tensions around the growing migrant pressure on the European Union's borders with Belarus, Marcon's office said. In the almost two-hour talk, they also agreed upon the...

AFP

Hundreds try to cross Polish border despite signs crisis easing

Poland on Friday reported that hundreds of migrants had again tried to breach its border with Belarus, as Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said it was "absolutely possible" his forces had helped people cross into the EU but denied inviting them. The West has accused Belarus of artificially creating the crisis by bringing in would-be migrants from abroad and taking them to the border with promises of an easy crossing into the European Union. Belarus has denied the claim, instead criticising the EU for not taking in the migrants. "We're Slavs. We have hearts. Our troops know the migrants are going to Germany... Maybe someone helped them," Lukashenko told the BBC.
Poland: Migrant camps along Belarus border have emptied

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish authorities said Friday there are no more migrants camping along the Belarus side of the European Union’s eastern border, but attempts at illegally crossing into the bloc’s territory are continuing and becoming more aggressive. And Ukraine, which also borders Belarus, said it would build a...
EU praises Bosnia for improved migration management

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The European Union praised as a sign of progress the opening of a new migrant facility Friday in Bosnia, which had been criticized over the plight of migrants stranded in the dysfunctional Balkan country during their long trek to richer destinations. The new, organized Lipa camp,...
AFP

EU takes step towards punishing Poland and Hungary

The European Commission wrote to Poland and Hungary on Friday to launch a process that could lead to them being deprived of funds over threats to the EU legal order. The move came as the European justice commissioner visited Warsaw, expressing concern about the independence of the judiciary and urging the government to respect EU court rulings. "The Commission services sent administrative letters to Hungary and Poland," a Commission spokesperson said, adding that they "have now two months to send the requested information". A European source told AFP that Brussels demanded Warsaw explain measures it has taken to limit the independence of its judiciary and to challengee the supremacy of EU law.
The Independent

Lukashenko admits Belarusian troops may have helped migrants into EU

Belarusian troops probably helped Middle Easternasylum seekers cross into Europe, Alexander Lukashenko has admitted – while denying he engineered the new migrant crisis on the border between his country and the EU. In an interview with the BBC, at his presidential palace in Minsk, he said it was “absolutely possible” his troops helped migrants across the frontier into Poland.“Maybe someone helped them. I won’t even look into this,” he said.Mr Lukashenko denied being responsible for the crisis by luring migrants to the border with the false promise of easy entry to the bloc, but admitted to letting them cross...
AFP

Belarus border camp cleared as Iraqis fly home from migrant stand-off

A makeshift migrant camp on Belarus' border with Poland has been cleared, Minsk said Thursday, as hundreds of Iraqis who failed to make the crossing to enter the European Union returned home. Hope for de-escalating the crisis, which has seen thousands camping in desperate conditions on the border for weeks, had been mounting in recent days, after German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke with Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko twice by phone. The EU accuses Belarus of engineering the situation at the border in retaliation for sanctions on the ex-Soviet country. Minsk and its main ally Russia have rejected the charges and criticised the EU for not taking in the migrants seeking to cross over. Around 2,000 people, mainly Iraqi Kurds, had been stuck in freezing temperatures at a camp in the woods near Brouzgui crossing point, hoping to pass into EU member state Poland.
AFP

Belarus says around 7,000 migrants now in the country

Belarus on Thursday said there were around 7,000 migrants in the ex-Soviet country, with around 2,000 of them camped on the border with EU member Poland. Thousands of mainly Middle Eastern migrants are camped around the border in what the West says is revenge for sanctions slapped on Belarusian strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko's regime after it suppressed protests last year. "The European Union is creating a humanitarian corridor for 2,000 refugees who are in the camp. We are taking on the responsibility of -- as much as it is possible and if they wish -- returning the 5,000 others to their homes," Lukashenko's spokeswoman Natalya Eismont said. She said German Chancellor Angela Merkel would negotiate with the EU on creating the humanitarian corridor to Germany.
AFP

EU should prepare for more migrant crises: border chief

The European Union should be prepared for more migrant crises like the ones on the Greece-Turkey and Poland-Belarus borders, the head of the EU's border agency told AFP in an interview. The EU accuses Belarus of deliberately bringing the migrants to the border as a way of putting pressure on the EU. Belarus denies this and says Poland should let them in.
AFP

Belarus says to hold EU talks on migrant crisis

Belarus announced talks Wednesday with the EU over thousands of migrants massed at the Polish border, a volatile crisis the West says is President Alexander Lukashenko's revenge for sanctions on his regime. "We have to prepare for months or even years," The West has accused Belarus of luring thousands of migrants, many from Iraq and Syria, with the promise of an easy crossing into the EU and then forcing them to stay at the border.
whbl.com

Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed the situation on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border during a phone call on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement, without elaborating. Armenia on Tuesday asked Russia to help defend it against Azerbaijan after a border clash in...
dallassun.com

Putin, Macron discuss migrant crisis, Ukraine

Moscow [Russia], November 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Russian President Vladimir Putin had a phone call with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron to discuss the migrant crisis on the borders between Belarus and the European Union (EU) as well as the situation in east Ukraine. According to a Kremlin statement, Putin noted "the...
Marietta Daily Journal

Putin denies stoking migrant crisis on Belarus-Poland border

President Vladimir Putin said Russia isn’t behind the migrant crisis playing out at the Poland-Belarus border, but instead is ready to help resolve it. Speaking to Rossiya-1 TV Channel on Sunday, Putin said he had learned about developments in the border region from media reports. Meanwhile, a top EU official said foreign ministers would work Monday on the framework for additional sanctions against Belarus.
BBC

Belarus-Poland border: Putin warns Belarus over gas threat to EU

Belarus's threat to cut off gas supplies to Europe would be a breach of contract with Russia, President Vladimir Putin has warned. In a TV interview, Mr Putin said President Alexander Lukashenko may have made the threat in a fit of temper. Mr Lukashenko is facing new sanctions over a...
houstonianonline.com

Merkel asks Putin to pressure Belarus in border conflict

The flow of migrant groups to the Belarus-Poland border continues to preoccupy the international community. German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday asked Russian President Vladimir Putin for help in resolving the border dispute. On the other hand, Moscow on Tuesday sent two nuclear bombers to Belarus to help the country militarily.
