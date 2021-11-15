Belichick: ‘Good Win For Us’ and More Following Patriots Victory Over Browns

The New England Patriots might just be the hottest team in the AFC. Quarterback Mac Jones went 19 of 23 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow rookie, Rhamondre Stevenson, rushed for 100 yards on 20 carries with two touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots were sold against the run, as well as the pass. Safety Kyle Dugger also intercepted Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield, as New England put forth a dominant performance on both sides of the ball, beating the Browns 45-7 at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick met with the media, both postgame on Sunday, and again on Monday morning. Here are some of the highlights from Belichick’s meets with the media:

Postgame: Sunday, November 14

Opening Statement:

That was really a great day here for us today. On so many different levels but I'll start, kind of start at the top here. You know, the relationship that our team, our organization has with the TAPS Foundation has been very meaningful for all of us for a number of years, and proud to work with James Patrick Darcy's pin here today. All of our players and coaches have been involved in that and all week, and I know they had Mr. Kraft and the organization had some events for them and things like that. But it was awesome to see that, to recognize the military, to have Admiral Gilday here. Always like to see a lot of those gold bars on those any of the uniforms. Always sends chills down my spine. Just the whole week, the Veterans week, the Salute to Service Day and all that that brought. And you know, thankfully we did our part and I thought the team really played well today. There were so many outstanding plays and players and the preparation we had this week, really you can put everybody and talk about just about everybody in there. Long touchdown drives. You know, turnovers, competitive plays in the kicking game. Just kind of big plays after big plays from so many different people. So just really proud of the way the team prepared, the way they competed and you know, we just as I told them after the game there, it's Wednesday night and tomorrow's Thursday and on a did you know day schedule. So we have a lot of work to do here in a short amount of time. So just enjoy this one briefly but we've got to move on and turn the page to Atlanta very quickly. It was a good day for us today and hopefully we can fill the tank back up and be ready to have another good, quick week here and be ready to go on Thursday because that will be a big challenge for us heading down there. But proud of the way these guys played today and proud of the way they competed. Just say, you know, our thoughts and our prayers are with Troy Hill and you know, it's always something that none of us ever want to see, and so he was here very briefly but hope that he's okay, along with Baker [Mayfield] and [Anthony] Schwartz and whoever else.

On the Patriots 45-point effort on offense in Week Ten:

“It was a complete offensive effort. You couldn't single anybody out. The Browns have a lot of good defensive players, a great corner, and a couple of good defensive ends. You know, a lot of other good players, too and they brought a couple guys back this week defensively but I thought we ran the ball competitively, threw the ball competitively. Finished drives in the red zone with touchdowns. You know, it was a good team offensive effort all the way across the board in every area.”

On Jakobi Meyers’ performance and touchdown:

“It's great every time we score, but yeah, Jakobi has been a part of a lot of big plays that have put other guys in a position to do that and it's good to see him score. But the most important thing is the contributions that everybody made to the team winning the game and giving a solid performance for four quarters out there. I think everybody's just happy that that happened, and they should be, because they worked hard to make it happen.”

On making defensive adjustments after the opening drive touchdown by Cleveland:

“They had a good plan there. They hit us on a couple – two power plays, one zone play. We had a chance to make a stop there in the fourth quarter and they converted that on the back of the end zone…That's the NFL. You know, teams come in with plans and plays and if you don't play things well or haven't coached it well, then you have to fix that, and then they move on to something else and you move on to something else. That's kind of what it is every week.”

On Kyle Dugger’s interception being a swing in momentum:

“It's always good, you know, when you can get those bonus points from your defense or special teams. It's hard to count on those. But when you get an interception return like [Adrian] Phillips had in L.A. or J.C. [Jackson]'s return in Carolina or Kyle [Dugger]'s return to, whatever, five-yard line, whatever it was, to set up a quick touchdown, it's hard to count on those. But when you get those, those are, you know, bonus points and certainly if you don't get it all the way to the end zone, then being able to take advantage of it and finish it with the scoring, the offensive scoring drive, good complimentary football, that's what you need. You need the other side of the ball to finish the job, whether it's getting the field position, making the stop, getting the ball in the end zone and we did that today fortunately.”

On the improvement of the team over the past few weeks:

“I've asked the players to work hard every day and they have tried to do that. But right now, none of that really means anything. We'll just have to come in here tomorrow, Tuesday, Wednesday, head to Atlanta and be ready to go against the Falcons. What happened today or what happened in September or some other game, it doesn't really – I don't think it really matters at this point. It's really what we do from here going forward…But players are doing a good job of studying. They are doing a good job of working together and anticipating things that are going to happen so we can react a little faster and play more aggressively. Players are doing a good job of trying to practice and understanding how important that practice execution sets up the performance in the game. But we'll have to keep doing it. We're running up against another good team this week and if we don't, then things won't go well. We'll see how we do this week.”

On making Michael Onwenu the ‘sixth man’ on the offensive line on Sunday?

“We have a lot of good players there and it was good to get Trent [Brown] back and we'll see how things go going forward. It was good to have Trent back out there.”

On Rhamondre Stevenson’s impressive performance:

“He caught well, made good yards after contact. He's been doing that for several weeks. So you know, glad we had the opportunity to get a run call and for him to get the carries that he did. He stepped in for Damien and he did a great job. Again, it's good to have depth and we have depth in the backfield and count on all those guys and they have really come through for us.”

On the importance of Ja'Whaun Bentley to the Patriots defense:

“He's done a great job for us all year. You know we ask him to do a lot of different things and he's worked hard to adjust to some new roles that he's had on this team in terms of technique, playing responsibility and some different assignments and so forth but embraces it. He always tries to know how he can help the team, how he can do his job better and help somebody else or help do his part on whatever the play happens to call for him to do. Punt return team, you know, whatever it is. He's right there always ready to go and he's given us a lot of quality plays. I'm glad we have him. He's been a really good player for us.”

On Brandon Bolden’s Role in the Offense:

“I think Brandon's really such – I think we all have such admiration and respect for what he's done. He has not relinquished any of his roles in the kicking game and he's taken on some huge roles for us offensively, and again, as we've talked about, those are very challenging, difficult and demanding roles from the assignments and multiplicity of what can happen and does happen, week-to-week, game-to-game, play-to-play. He's handled it great and at the same time he's out there in the kicking game giving us quality plays in that phase of the game as well, too. Extremely fortunate that we have him and Brandon prepares hard, works hard and has been a really good player for us for a long time and I'm really glad we have him.”

On the challenge of quick turnaround in facing the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday:

“Absolutely. Yeah, this is a team we don't know very much about. Coach Smith has gone down there and really gotten things going down there. You know, Tennessee, but what I've seen, it's not really Tennessee is a different team than what the Titans were when he was there. It's just put together differently and Coach Pees, defensively, again, there's some carryover, some familiarity, but not really. We've got a long way to go on the Falcons and what they do, even though we're familiar with Coach Smith and Coach Pees, that team looks a lot different than the Titans from what we looked at from them in the past. We did some work in the off-season and we knew, of course, this was going to be a short week so we tried to prepare for some off-season work on the Falcons but it appears that that's not going to be all that – it will be relevant but not all that relevant and obviously they have some outstanding players starting with pits that is going to be a major problem, a guy we haven't faced and a guy they have done a great job of utilizing in different roles and has had tremendous production. Ryan is having a good year. You know, they can certainly move balls and score a lot of points. They are very dangerous.”

On Mac Jones’ ability to handle criticism, distraction [i.e. Brian Burns controversy]:

“That's the NFL for all of us. We all deal with things every week and Mac has done a good job of it. So has everybody else. We all learn. As I said, there's different challenges every week from each and every team and every situation. So just do the best we can with them. Yeah, he's done a good job.”

On the plan to neutralize Myles Garrett [incorporating running, pass direction, run and block, etc.] and its impact on slowing the rush:

“Well, again, I think Josh [McDaniels], as usual, did a great job pulling to the game plan and calling it a game. But yeah, there's more than one player out there. You have to deal with all 11 guys. You have to deal with [Anthony] Walker, all the rest of them down the line. It's a lot more than just one guy. They have some very good players. You have to deal with them for sure. But I think really, it's about the entire team, game planning, coaches, coaching staff, the players, just executing the game plan, executing the plays at a good, high productive level. That includes everybody, the line, tight ends, the back, the quarterback, the receivers, fullback and all the guys that played roles in that. They all had different roles on different plays, and you know, we did it a little bit better than they did today. But it's really a team performance. I don't think it's just about one. You just can't block one guy on defense and think everything else is going to work. That's just not enough.”

Monday, November 15

On Christian Barmore’s performance on Sunday.

“Christian is a strong player. He’s also got good length. The combination of those two really allows him to gain leverage against the offensive line. [Cleveland] has some big, strong guys and he held up really well against them. But Barmore’s is a powerful player, and he’s been doing that all year for us.”

On N’Keal Harry and his work as a blocker against Cleveland:

“He did a good job for us. N’Keal has good size, and that helps him to be a physical force. He was in the mix on a lot of those run plays. Cleveland plays a lot of loaded fronts and somebody has to block those guys. N’Keal had a number of opportunities and I thought he blocked competitively.”

On ‘peaking’ at the right time:

“We try to play well all the time. This week, it will be about getting ready for Atlanta. They are another NFC team that we don't know very well..we will do our best to prepare ourselves for their personnel and their schemes…This week, we want to ‘peak’ on Thursday.

Following-up on the team getting strong as the year progresses:

“You always know more in your team in November, than October…just like you know more in October than September. Learning to play to your strengths, lineup changes…they’re all part of weekly coaching, game planning [etc.]…But, you learn more about your team as the season goes on. Each team develops in its own unique way. Sometimes there are similarities (to past years) but you always look at the team you have and focus on maintaining and improving on the good, and eliminating the bad. At some point later point in the season, hopefully some of the work we are doing now will pay off.”

On Ted Karras’ performance this season:

“Ted was always pretty consistent for us…and he still is. One of the great things about Ted is that you get the same player, the same level of communication, effort and play…you will always get a consistent approach to giving us his best, and he does that every day. It’s not always perfect…no one’s is…but he is a reliable player that always does a good job for us.”

On Hunter Henry’s routes and whether he and Mac Jones have input on the types of routes called:

“We have option routes in our offense. Every time you have an option route, you need space for the option running to go. You don't want to give a receiver an option, only to have him beat his guy and run into someone else. [When it comes to choice], there is room for both the quarterback and receiver…but you always want to make sure that you are putting your players in the best possible situation to make the play.”

On the process of building this team for 2021

“Every year is a challenge..every week is a challenge. The formation of this team has been a bit different than some of the teams we’ve had recently. But ultimately, football is football. You want to get your team to perform a certain way. You try to focus on your strengths but you don't want to get too reliant on those, otherwise you become too predictable. Each of our new payers have their ways of preparing, and we try the best we can to blend that with our style.

Following up on whether it is gratifying that the free agent signings/rookies are performing well:

“We’ll just let all that work itself out. What will really be gratifying is for us to beat Atlanta on Thursday.”

On the effectiveness of Atlanta TE Kyle Pitts and WR Cordarrelle Patterson:

“Absolutely. CP [Patterson] is capable of pretty much anything with the ball in his hands. He’s a tremendous player. We saw that while he was here. He’s great in all ways..Kick returns, catching the ball and running the ball. He’s done that for us..and every team he’s been with in the league. He’s tough and a very competitive player with an explosive skill set. He’s a problem. Both Patterson and Pitts touch the ball a lot. When they get it..it is a problem. CP is having a tremendous year. Pitts is an excellent target with great hands and strength. They have given Atalanta a lot of offensive production and he provides their other players with offensive production, because they command so much attention.”

On the quick turn-around for Thursday’s game vs. Atlanta: