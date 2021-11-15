ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

STRIKING DEERE WORKERS TO VOTE THIS WEEK ON CONTRACT OFFER

By O. KAY HENDERSON
KBOE Radio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRADIO IOWA – As the strike at a dozen Midwest John Deere plants enters its second month, union workers are scheduled to vote Wednesday on a modified contract offer from the company. The UAW issued...

kboeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
theeastcountygazette.com

SNAP: Recipients to Receive Extra Benefits on Wednesday

More than 213,100 families getting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program profits will recognize a bit more in their regular allocations. Gov. Ned Lamont announced in a report stating the state’s Department of Social Services would give $32.3 million in taxpayer-supported SNAP profits on Wednesday as a member of federal assistance dollars transferred to states during the epidemic.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Deere
leedaily.com

Stimulus Update: 750,000 Bonus Stimulus Checks Sent This Week

The 750,000 stimulus cheques that were mailed out on Monday, November 15, 2021, will be dispersed to eligible residents throughout California. A stimulus check is a payment made to a taxpayer by the US government. Stimulus checks are intended to help the economy by providing people with additional spending money.
HOMELESS
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released Maryland jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, the state gained 14,900 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.7% in October. This marks the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. October was the strongest month of jobs growth this … Continue reading "Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October" The post Maryland gained 14,900 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 5.7% in October appeared first on Nottingham MD.
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Union Workers#Radio Iowa#Uaw
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Officials look at how infrastructure law will benefit African Americans

By Stephen Williams PHILADELPHIA — Whether it is expanding child care, making sure that children have access to clean water or investing in broadband and public transportation, most everything in the $1 trillion infrastructure law will benefit African-American communities, according to some federal lawmakers. “If you talk about investing in public transportation, Black fathers and […] The post Officials look at how infrastructure law will benefit African Americans appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
theeastcountygazette.com

Stimulus Check Update: Front-line Workers to Receive $600 Payments?

Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack recently announced that a $700 stimulus check would be issued as a competitive grant. In order to assist workers in the meatpacking industry and farmers with safety costs and health issues caused by the pandemic, the Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program was created.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
CBS DFW

Dept. Of Labor Alleges Peterbilt Worker In Denton Fired In Retaliation For COVID-19 Safety Concerns

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Department of Labor is alleging that a worker at the truck manufacturer Peterbilt Motor Co. was fired after voicing concerns about exposure to COVID-19. In a statement released on November 17, the US Department of Labor announced that its Office of the Solicitor had filed suit against PACCAR Inc, doing business under the name Peterbilt Motor Co., in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Texas. According to the lawsuit, a worker at the Denton facility expressed concerns about exposure to the virus in March 2020 as COVID-19 began to spread in the US. A company representative...
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy