ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

THIS DAY IN COUNTRY MUSIC HISTORY

KBOE Radio
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday in 1980, Kenny Rogers topped the pop singles chart with “Lady.”. Today in 1985, the “Alabama Christmas” album was certified gold and platinum simultaneously. Today in 1987, the “Best Of Reba McEntire” album was released....

kboeradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Rogers
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Sam Hunt
Person
Hunter Hayes
Person
Jo Dee Messina
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Brad Paisley
Person
Lyle Lovett
Person
Toby Keith
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Shania Twain
Mashed

This Was Elvis Presley's Last Meal

Great interest has always surrounded the final moments of the undisputed King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Primarily, this is because of the fascination surrounding his death taking place while he was sitting on the toilet of his mansion called Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee (via PBS NewsHour). It was an undeniably inglorious end to a celebrity icon enriched with money and stardom (estimated by Rolling Stone to now equate to between $400 million and $500 million) – but Elvis certainly made up for it with his flamboyant love of weird and wonderful food.
MEMPHIS, TN
Parade

Who is Janet Jackson’s Son? Meet the Light of Her Life, Eissa Al Mana

Janet Jackson is a showbiz icon who’s known for setting records and upsetting expectations. The Grammy Award winner from the legendary musical family has done so time and again, whether she’s being named the first-ever artist to generate seven top 5 hits off the same album (as she did in 1989 with Rhythm Nation 1814), delivering a much-raved-about performance on film (in the 1993 drama Poetic Justice) or becoming one of the few Black women to ever be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (like she was in 2019). But Jackson may have surprised her fans the most when she revealed in 2016 that she was pregnant at 50 years young.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Elvis Presley’s Grandchildren: Meet The Rock Legend’s 4 Grandkids, Including Look-Alike Benjamin

Elvis Presley’s legacy continues through his four grandchildren. Learn more about the King of Rock and Roll’s grandkids, including the late Benjamin Keough. Does Elvis Presley need an introduction? Probably not, but here’s a brief one anyway: the late singer and actor was regarded as the official King of Rock and Roll during his reign in the 1950s and ensuing years, releasing celebrated tracks like “Love Me Tender,” “Jailhouse Rock,” and “Heartbreak Hotel,” to name a few. He wed Priscilla Presley (née Wagner) in 1967, becoming the poster couple of the 20th century. They split in 1973, but not before welcoming their one and only child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music#Cmt
kokefm.com

Rumors Swirl About Chris Stapleton & Adele Performing At The CMA’s

It was recently confirmed that Chris Stapleton is featured on Adele’s new album, 30. And now the two might be performing together at the CMA’s on November 10th. Adele recently teased the video for her and Stapleton’s song ‘Easy On Me’ on social media. So where do the rumors come...
CELEBRITIES
WFAA

Christina Aguilera Brings the Girl Power to Latin GRAMMYs Stage With Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole

Christina Aguilera brought the girl power to the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs. The pop star performed her new Spanish-language single, "Pa Mis Muchachas," with Becky G, Nathy Peluso and Nicki Nicole at Thursday's awards show. X-Tina kicked off the electrifying performance by showing off her impressive vocal cords with a slow and emotional rendition of her song "Somos Nada."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Mic

Lady Antebellum might have changed their name, but they’re still causing harm to Black artists

A popular coping mechanism throughout the outrageousness of 2020 was the social media trend of keeping track of what you didn’t expect to be on your 2020 bingo card. One item that certainly qualified was popular country band, Lady Antebellum, trying to steal the stage name of Black blues singer, Anita White. Over a year later, the fight for the rights to the name “Lady A” is still boiling over — and the scales are unfortunately not tipping in White’s favor. This past weekend, Spotify went so far as to remove an entire newly released album by New Orleans singer-songwriter Lilli Lewis, just for featuring White on one track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy