Rochester, NY

Health: Palm oil in your food products could cause cancer to spread more aggressively

 4 days ago
A new study has discovered that palm oil may have a hand in spreading cancer within the body.

Palm oil is a commonly used ingredient found in cooking oil and chocolate spreads. It’s in beauty products as well.

What happens is the fat from the vegetable can alter the DNA of tumors which causes them to become more aggressive.

A drug has been developed to help reverse the effects, and may even start clinical trials in a couple of years, according to Rochester First.

Palm oil is a substance used in things like Nutella or other chocolate spreads to make it smooth. It can also be found in other food products like bread.

The WHO has recently shared it’s danger compared to other oils and released studies supporting its link to aggressive cancer spread.

Tests is mice show a spread promoted mouth and skin cancer. While the spread of cancer is greatly impacted, it does not promote causing cancer itself.

The medicine was created by understanding the genetics behind palm oil impacting the body.

Cancerous cells that were exposed to the palm oil memorized how to spread quickly, so even eliminating the palm oil did not help. Scientists then found a way to block the spread once they figured that out.

A company called ONA Therapeutics, started by Prof. Aznar-Benitah, is finding ways to create antibodies that stop the spread of cancer. Testing is set to begin in 2023.

