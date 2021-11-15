ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

How to watch the Tom Brady documentary series 'Man in the Arena' on ESPN+

By ESPN staff
ESPN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Man in the Arena: Tom Brady," an intimate and in-depth look at the legendary quarterback's 10 Super Bowl appearances through his eyes, debuts on ESPN+ on Nov. 16. New episodes will be released every Tuesday throughout the NFL season. Sign up for ESPN+ at ESPNplus.com. No player in NFL...

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Tom Brady Admits ‘Very Difficult Issue’ In His Marriage

Even legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady has an issue or two to work out in his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bundchen. Brady, who’s contending for another Super Bowl win in his age 44 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, opened up about his marriage in his latest Let’s Go! podcast episode.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
USA Today

Tom Brady reflects on legendary career, Super Bowls in ESPN's 'Man in the Arena'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is still writing the final chapters of his NFL legacy, but he’s ready to start telling some of that epic story before he’s even finished the ending. Brady’s new documentary series, “Man in the Arena,” premieres on ESPN+ on Nov. 16, and takes viewers...
NFL
Awful Announcing

Tom Brady “Man In The Arena” ESPN+ series will have a companion podcast featuring Harry Kane, Brendan Hunt and more

Next Tuesday, Nov. 16, sees the ESPN+ debut of the first part of Man In The Arena, the ten-part documentary series on Tom Brady from Gotham Chopra and Religion of Sports, Brady’s 199 Productions, and NFL Films. Each episode of the series will focus on a specific Super Bowl appearance from Brady, with the first one covering his first, 2002’s Super Bowl XXXVI. For those interested in more on the series, ESPN will do a special presentation of it at 9 p.m. Eastern each Tuesday followed by an “Inside The Arena” post-show on ESPN+ with Tedy Bruschi and Field Yates and a companion “After The Arena” show with Shae Cornette, Jason Fitz, and Skubie Mageza streaming on the ESPN app and ESPN’s Facebook page. And now, Religion of Sports and ESPN+ have announced a companion Man In The Arena podcast for the show, with Chopra (who directed the series) talking to special guests including Tottenham star Harry Kane, Ted Lasso co-creator Brendan Hunt, former Patriots’ lineman Rich Ohrnberger and more. Here’s a trailer for that podcast:
NFL
buccaneers.com

Tom Brady: 'Everything Is Ahead of Us'

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers emerged from their bye week with a fine 6-2 record and an injury report that is…well, not substantially more pleasant than it was before the break given that Chris Godwin has been added to it. Everyone on the roster got some much-needed rest but it wasn't enough to get Antonio Brown, Rob Gronkowski or Jason Pierre-Paul back in practice, at least not as of Thursday. It's all an illustration of the fact that nothing comes easily in the NFL and no outcomes are guaranteed.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#American Football#Espnplus Com#Super Bowls#Mvp#Religion Of Sports#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Linear Tv#Espn Com#Hulu
NBC Washington

How the Diets of Washington Football Team Players Compare to Tom Brady's

How diets of WFT players compare to Brady's eating habits originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Tom Brady's known for having a very strict and unique diet, and for three weeks during the 2017 season, Taylor Heinicke got to witness what the seven-time Super Bowl champ chomped on at the Patriots' facility.
NFL
thegamenashville.com

NFL MVP, Super Bowl futures watch: Tom Brady to the top

We are nine weeks into the NFL season and have a bunch of really good QBs at the top of the MVP odds board, led by 44-year old Tom Brady. Doug Kezirian breaks it down, as well as who to take to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

WATCH: Bucs' big takeaway sets up deep TD from Tom Brady to Mike Evans

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are closing the gap against the Washington Football Team in the fourth quarter, thanks to big plays on both sides of the ball. Lavonte David punched out a fumble that was scooped up by Antoine Winfield Jr., and the Tampa Bay offense responded with a 40-yard touchdown strike from Tom Brady to Mike Evans.
NFL
USA Today

WATCH: Tom Brady hits Cameron Brate for TD, Bucs cut into Washington lead

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers finally have their first touchdown of Sunday’s road game against the Washington Football Team, courtesy of Tom Brady and Cameron Brate. Brady found Brate for a six-yard score in the third quarter, cutting Washington’s lead down to 16-13. It’s been a forgettable performance for Brady and...
NFL
defector.com

How To Beat Tom Brady: Introducing The Infinite Drive

Tom Brady and the defending champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers came out of their bye week with a troubling lack of juice. It was this uncharacteristic condition of juicelessness—a measly 273 total yards of offense, a couple costly turnovers, an early deficit to a last-place opponent—that left the Bucs down two scores to the Washington Football Team at the start of the fourth quarter. But a quick-strike 40-yard touchdown from Brady to Mike Evans made it a four-point game with nearly 11 minutes left on the clock. For the 20th-ranked offense and 28th-ranked defense of the Football Team—and especially against even an out-of-sorts Tom Brady— 11 minutes of NFL football is an eternity.
NFL
Popculture

Tom Brady Docuseries to Premiere Exclusively on ESPN+ This Month

A new Tom Brady docuseries is on the way. On Tuesday, ESPN announced that Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will premiere exclusively on ESPN+ on November 16. The series will take a look at Brady's legendary NFL career and will feature interviews with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and other notable figures. Episodes of Man in the Arena: Tom Brady will be available every Tuesday on ESPN+.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy