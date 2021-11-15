How to watch the Tom Brady documentary series 'Man in the Arena' on ESPN+

Next Tuesday, Nov. 16, sees the ESPN+ debut of the first part of Man In The Arena, the ten-part documentary series on Tom Brady from Gotham Chopra and Religion of Sports, Brady’s 199 Productions, and NFL Films. Each episode of the series will focus on a specific Super Bowl appearance from Brady, with the first one covering his first, 2002’s Super Bowl XXXVI. For those interested in more on the series, ESPN will do a special presentation of it at 9 p.m. Eastern each Tuesday followed by an “Inside The Arena” post-show on ESPN+ with Tedy Bruschi and Field Yates and a companion “After The Arena” show with Shae Cornette, Jason Fitz, and Skubie Mageza streaming on the ESPN app and ESPN’s Facebook page. And now, Religion of Sports and ESPN+ have announced a companion Man In The Arena podcast for the show, with Chopra (who directed the series) talking to special guests including Tottenham star Harry Kane, Ted Lasso co-creator Brendan Hunt, former Patriots’ lineman Rich Ohrnberger and more. Here’s a trailer for that podcast:

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO