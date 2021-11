UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje believes that divisional rival Dustin Poirier would rather walk away than fight him again. Gaethje defeated Michael Chandler on the UFC 268 main card to likely become the next man to fight for the belt at 155lbs, which is currently owned by UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira. Poirier and Oliveira meet next month in the main event of UFC 269, and Gaethje is hoping that he gets to face the winner of that matchup for the belt. However, he is unsure if Poirier would actually go ahead and fight him again.

UFC ・ 7 DAYS AGO