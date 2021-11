In nearly two decades of K-drama watching, the rom-com genre has the most unique Korean flavor (other genres can be similar to non-Korean shows) but is also the one most frequently and easily messed up. It’s the souffle of K-dramas if you well. I feel like most K-drama rom-coms follow the “Don’t F*&k This Up” mentality as I see the screenwriter writing new episodes as the drama live airs and mumbling to herself “don’tf*&Kthisupdon’tf*&kthisup” as she subsists on instant coffee and ramyun. That accounts for so many rom-coms starting strong and then falling off a cliff in the second half, which is why KBS rom-com Dali and the Cocky Prince (Dal Ri and Gamjatang) is close to being one of the success stories with two more episodes to go. At this point through episodes 13-14 it’s one of my favorite K-dramas of 2021 bar none and I rewatched often already.

