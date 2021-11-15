Turnpike Jumper Hospitalized: Developing

Two men were hospitalized - and one arrested - on Long Island after an alleged boating while intoxicated incident in the Great South Bay, according to police. Police said that Patchogue resident William Brosveld, age 46, was operating a 2007 Century when he crashed into a jetty in the Great South Bay in Sayville at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18 near Browns River Road.
An 86-year-old man was hospitalized in serious condition after being struck by a box truck while crossing a busy intersection on Long Island, police said. According to Nassau County Police investigators, the pedestrian was crossing at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike in Franklin Square shortly after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, when he was struck by the truck.
ELIZABETH — A crash caused huge delays on the northbound New Jersey Turnpike near Newark Liberty International Airport during the Wednesday morning commute. Three of four lanes in the outer lanes were blocked for clean-up and investigation of the crash between a box truck and a car, causing delays back to Exit 11 for the Garden State Parkway.
EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Two people were arrested after a driver led police on a chase on the New Jersey Turnpike.
It started around 5:15 p.m. Friday in East Brunswick.
Police say the driver of a minivan was involved in a traffic incident and refused to stop.
Investigators say that driver led them on 20-minute chase southbound. The driver and passenger were eventually taken into custody near East Windsor.
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car while crossing a busy Hudson Valley roadway. The incident took place around 5:15 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18, on Western Highway between Grand Avenue and Cedar Street in the Rockland County hamlet of Tappan. According to Sgt. Joesph Sullivan, of...
A driver involved in a police chase down the New Jersey Turnpike late Friday had brandished a handgun at another motorist earlier in the day, police said Saturday. The nearly 90-minute effort to stop the driver of a white Chrysler Town and Country started around 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-287 near Morris Township. New Jersey State Police said a caller reported being involved in a road rage incident where the driver exited the Chrysler and pointed a gun at the caller.
One person was killed Saturday afternoon in a crash along the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County, between the Donegal and Somerset, state police said. The fatal accident occurred when a car hit the rear of a tractor-trailer in the construction zone of the turnpike around 4:40 p.m., a spokesman at the Highspire station said.
A woman in the Hudson Valley was allegedly under the influence with a child in the car when she drove into an ambulance, New York State Police investigators announced. Troopers in Dutchess County responded to the intersection of US Highway 9 and MacFarlane Road in the town of Wappinger at approximately 10:50 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14, where there was a report of a crash involving an ambulance.
A 43-year-old pedestrian was struck and gravely injured early Tuesday evening on Route 46 outside Teterboro Airport, responders said. Responders from three different agencies reported a fatal, although that hasn't been officially confirmed. CPR was conducted on the victim as he was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center in traumatic...
UPDATE: A pedestrian who was killed on eastbound Route 46 outside Teterboro Airport had avoided the crosswalk when he was struck, a witness said Wednesday. Responding officers immediately began conducting CPR on Mariano Morales-Benitez, 43, of Union City on the darkened stretch of highway in front of a bus stop near Fred Wehran Drive at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, Moonachie Police Chief Richard Behrens said.
Connecticut State Police have released new details after two women were injured when one of them drove their 2017 Toyota Prius into the side of a CVS store. The incident took place around 12:15 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Litchfield County at the CVS located at 266 West Street in the Town of Litchfield, said the Connecticut State Police.
Five people were found dead inside a Long Island home following a massive fire overnight. The blaze broke out around 10:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, at a three-story Riverhead residence located at 46 East 2nd St., said the Suffolk County Police. The five were found by local firefighters after the...
A worker at an abandoned New Jersey psychiatric hospital fell to his death on Wednesday, authorities said. Cristian Velez-Hurtado, 33, of Paterson had been working on the roof of Marlboro State Hospital on Springs Road (Monmouth County location) when he fell inside the building around 9:30 a.m., NJSP Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.
An 83-year-old woman was seriously injured in Jersey City's latest hit-and-run crash, authorities said. The woman was crossing JFK Boulevard at Harrison Avenue when she was hit by a vehicle around 7:20 p.m., Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. The driver was in a red or maroon vehicle and fled...
Paterson firefighters doused a Friday afternoon blaze that ravaged one multi-family home and damaged another. No injuries were reported in the Jasper Street fire, which broke out around 1 p.m. and went to three alarms within 20 minutes. Flames roared through the second and upper floors of one 2½-story wood-frame...
A man who was inspecting a chimney of a Long Island survived a fall from the second floor of the residence. The incident took place around 4:30 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 18 in Manorhaven, said the Nassau County Police. According to detectives, a 38-year-old worker was inspecting a chimney on the...
DOVER, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police said speed was likely a factor in a rollover crash on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover on Wednesday afternoon. Investigators said an 18-year-old from Somersworth lost control on the southbound side near Exit 9. The victim was ejected when the car went off...
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman was killed overnight in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Turnpike.
It happened at approximately 1 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Griffin Road.
Authorities had not identified the woman killed in the crash.
All lanes were closed during the investigation.
Two other vehicles were involved, but no one else suffered injuries during the crash.
A Long Island man has died after being electrocuted when he got out of his dump truck after it came into contact with overhead electrical wires. Luigi T. Cicillini, age 18, of Selden, was electrocuted when he exited the truck around 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the East Coast Mines and Material on Lewis Road in East Quogue, said Lt. Susan Ralph of the Southampton Police.
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Okeechobee County Saturday night. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 30-year-old man from Clermont was traveling southbound on Florida’s Turnpike at mile marker at 11:50 p.m. For unknown reasons, the driver lost control of his motorcycle and struck a car in front...
