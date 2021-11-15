Turnpike Jumper Hospitalized: Developing

A driver involved in a police chase down the New Jersey Turnpike late Friday had brandished a handgun at another motorist earlier in the day, police said Saturday. The nearly 90-minute effort to stop the driver of a white Chrysler Town and Country started around 4:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-287 near Morris Township. New Jersey State Police said a caller reported being involved in a road rage incident where the driver exited the Chrysler and pointed a gun at the caller.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO