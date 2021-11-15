ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ringo Starr to Teach Drumming with MasterClass

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Ringo Starr is the latest artist to join the online learning platform MasterClass. The Beatle has signed on to teach a course on drumming and creative collaboration.

Starr, one of many new instructors joining MasterClass in 2021 and 2022, will have his drumming class up by the end of 2021 and is expected to talk about his time working with The Beatles to cover the “creative collaboration” side of his “curriculum.”

MasterClass revealed Starr and a team of new instructors during a recent event at the Whitney Museum of American Art, in addition to new, structured 30-day courses,—Sessions by MasterClass—that will take students deeper into specific skill sets with projects and more interaction.

Kicking off the Sessions courses in 2022 is Christina Aguilera, who will teach members how to elevate their singing and stage presence and “walk away with a polished, stage-ready vocal performance,” while Marian Carey is also set to teach a full class on “how to use your voice to express yourself through music.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17O91b_0cx6y1pR00
MasterClass Roster (Photo: MasterClass)

New partnerships with Sirius XM, T Mobile, Optus, and Apple SharePlay will offer students more options to access classes.

MasterClasses designed to help expose users to new viewpoints in social matters have also been added to the roster, including “Black History, Black Freedom, and Black Love,” “Redefining Feminism” with Gloria Steinem, and “The Power of Empathy,” led by Pharrell Williams with additional classes featuring Nobel Peace Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai, scientist Bill Nye, Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, and poet Amanda Gorman.

Other musical instructors joining MasterClass in 2022 include Metallica, who will cover how to be in a band, along with St. Vincent, Tom Morello, Timbaland, Hans Zimmer, Alicia Keys, deadmau5, Sheila E, and Carlos Santana.

Photo courtesy MasterClass

