The World—Including Gaga, Missy Elliott, and Vera Wang—Celebrates Britney Spears’ Victory

By Jacob Uitti
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago
As reported earlier, the Britney Spears conservatorship is officially over.

Now, the 39-year-old artist has freedom over her future and her career for the first time since 2008. Her father, Jamie Spears, is no longer holding the reins of her professional choices. Yet, Spears said, she is still somewhat scared for her future.

“I’ll just be honest and say I’ve waited so long to be free from the situation I’m in,” said Spears in a lengthy Instagram post in October, with a photo of a Christmas tree. “And now that it’s here I’m scared to do anything because I’m afraid I’ll make a mistake.”

Spears, who is one of the most famous pop stars in the world may remain sturdy moving forward, however, she has many supporters, both famous and otherwise by her side. Many of them have been following the Spears conservatorship case and are sending some of their positive vibes to the “Stronger” singer.

To wit, one of the major reasons Spears is free from her father’s control is her fans and the social media hashtag #FreeBritney. The singer acknowledged that on Twitter, saying, “Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy. !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen???? #FreedBritney

Spears added, “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it …”

Check out messages of support from those in her corner include:

Paris Hilton

“I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @Britneyspears is finally free!! You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you soo so much! Your best days are yet to come!”

Lady Gaga

“I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today. You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today you’re a superstar and a super-human being.”

Tara Reid

#Britneyisfree YESSSSS @britneyspears I am so happy to hear this news love you.”

Dionne Warwick

“I will see you all at @DOCNYCfest tonight. However, today is also a day to celebrate the liberation of Britney Spears.”

98 Degrees

“The world is smiling with you today. Congrats on your win and most of all, your freedom.”

Cher

Aly & AJ

“Fans are incredible. Fans LITERALLY helped #FreeBritney Never underestimate people who care.”

Cyndi Lauper

“Congrats @britneyspears!”

Vera Wang

“FREEDOM. So happy for you @BritneySpears !!!!!!!!!! XX V #freebritney.”

Missy Elliott

“May Blessings continue to flow for you! And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out.”

Yvette Nicole Brown

“I’m so happy for @britneyspears! Glad you’re finally free, hun!”

Heidi Montag

“Yahhhhh @britneyspears !!! Congratulations! #FreeBritney !!!”

Photo: Randee St. Nicholas / RCA Records

Comments / 13

Funnyuask
4d ago

That photo is definitely shopped, she looks nothing like that. anyway, good luck to you Brittney, watch your money....

Reply(2)
3
