ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele Premieres “Hold On,” Tells Oprah Deeper Meaning Behind the Song

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 4 days ago

Adele shared her new song, “Hold On,” during her One Night Only concert special and interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday night (Nov. 14). Sharing a live performance of the new ballad off her upcoming fourth album 30, Adele told Oprah more about the song and meaning behind its heartbreaking lyrics, Sometimes loneliness is the only rest we get / And the emptiness actually lets us forget.

In her interview with Winfrey, Adele opened up about working through the guilt of her divorce to Simon Konecki, her weight loss, which she credits to severe anxiety following their split and the recent death of her father in May 2021.

Set within the context of Adele’s divorce, 30 draws on all the regrets and heartache of her marriage ending and what that meant for her son Angelo, who saw his mother perform for the first time during the special. “Hold On” continues part of its narrative.

“My friends would always say ‘hold on’ when I would feel like [how I felt] in the lyrics in the verse,” Adele told Winfrey. “But it was just exhausting to keep going with it. It’s a process. You know, the process of a divorce. The process of being a single parent.”

She added, “The process of not seeing your child every single day wasn’t really a plan that I had when I became a mom. The process of arriving for yourself every single day, turning up for yourself every single day, and still running a home, running a business. So many people know what I’m talking about and I feel like that as well. I’ve juggled those things as well. And it just, I felt like not doing it anymore.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zQ23O_0cx6xbMR00

Adele said “Hold On,” and the remainder of 30, is also about moving forward with intention.

“I never questioned whether I’d made a bad decision,” said Adele. “I never ever did, which I’m very grateful for. I never asked myself those questions. But it was just like, maybe it would’ve been better if I had just kept my mouth shut and carried on. Just in terms of hurting two people that I love most in the world.”

Hold on / Let time be patient / You are still strong / Let pain be gracious / Love will soon come / Just hold, hold on, Adele sings in the chorus.

I swear to God I’m such a mess / The harder that I try, I regress / I’m my own worst enemy / Right now I truly hate being me / Every day it feels like the road I’m on / Might just open up and swallow me whole / How do I feel so mighty small / When I’m struggling to feel at all?

Photo: Simon Emmett/Son

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Adele Sparks Marriage Speculation With Mystery Ring Amid Rich Paul Romance — Photos

Oh, hello: Adele was spotted with a band on her wedding finger, sparking speculation that she may be engaged. Adele’s highly-anticipated divorce album 30 has not arrived yet, but the 33-year-old Grammy winner is now sparking marriage speculation. Amid her relationship with Rich Paul, the “Hello” singer was photographed with a band on her wedding finger as she departed a studio in west London on Friday, Nov. 5, as seen in the photos HERE. HollywoodLife has reached out to Adele’s rep for comment.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Adele says she was ’embarrassed’ by the public’s reaction to her divorce

Adele has revealed that she was “embarrassed” by the public’s reaction to her divorce from her ex-husband, charity CEO Simon Konecki. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Adele opened up about the 2019 split, telling the publication that the internet was flooded with memes over how heartbreaking her next album would be because of it.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adele
Person
Simon Konecki
Person
Oprah Winfrey
The Independent

Adele: What is the meaning behind her Saturn tattoo?

Adele’s two-hour special with Oprah Winfrey included several visual references to Saturn.The singer, who has the planet tattooed on her arm, also wore Saturn earrings during her performance at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.The TV special, which had been pre-recorded, aired on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The broadcast alternated between Adele’s concert performance (during which she sang both new songs and classics) and parts of her conversation with Winfrey.Her Saturn tattoo received some attention on social media, with some wondering what special meaning the planet holds for her.Adele broached the topic in a recent...
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Adele Reveals Dating Rich Paul Makes Her 'Love' Herself for the First Time

In a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey during her 'One Night Only' concert special on CBS, the 'Easy On Me' songstress gushes over her boyfriend by calling him 'hilarious' and 'very smart.'. AceShowbiz - Adele is getting candid about her romance with Rich Paul. In a sit-down interview during "Adele...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Adele and Rich Paul Just Took the Next Step in Their Relationship

Watch: Adele & BF Rich Paul Take Their Romance to the Next Level!. Hello from the other side—well, from across the pond to be specific. Almost four months after Adele and Rich Paul had fans rolling in the deep when they went public with their romance, the two have taken the next big step in their relationship: flying to Adele's native home of the U.K. together as a couple.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
NME

Adele previews new song ‘Hold On’ in Amazon’s Christmas advert

Adele has given a preview of ‘Hold On’, another new track from her upcoming album ‘30’, in Amazon’s Christmas advert. The ad, which premiered today (November 8), is soundtracked by the gentle piano-led ballad. “I swear to god I’m such a mess / The harder that I try, I regress,”...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Oprah Winfrey shares ‘fun’ moment she met Adele ‘for first time ever’ ahead of One Night Only interview

Oprah Winfrey has shared a clip of the moment she met Adele “for the first time ever” ahead of their sit-down interview.The interview was broadcast in the US as part of a two-hour special on Sunday (14 November) in the US on CBS. The programme also included a concert that had been pre-recorded at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles.In the clip, Winfrey arrives at her residence, where Adele is waiting for her. “Welcome to my home,” the singer quipped, to which an excited Winfrey responded: “Oh my God, there she is!”“I was just talking to Gayle [King] about...
CELEBRITIES
KESQ

Adele and Rich Paul’s love story began with a business lunch

Adele is happy and in love and it shows. The British singer opened up about her relationship with Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul during her interview with Oprah Winfrey in her “Adele One Night Only” special and here’s some of what we learned about Paul:. He’s a smooth operator.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
741K+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy